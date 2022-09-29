THURSDAY

SOCCER

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 1, Covenant 1

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Spotswood 3, Wilson Memorial 2

Broadway 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

East Rockingham 3, Rappahannock County 1

Fort Defiance 3, Staunton 0

Riverheads 3, Waynesboro 0

Central 3, Madison County 0

WEDNESDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Wilson 4, Eastern Mennonite 1

SOCCER

College Men

George Washington 3, James Madison 0

Averett 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

Bridgewater 3, Guilford 2

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 0, Bob Jones 0

Mary Washington 1, Bridgewater 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Shenandoah 0

High School

Spotswood 3, Harrisonburg 0

East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1

Stuarts Draft 3, Buffalo Gap 1

Strasburg 3, Luray 2

