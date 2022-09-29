THURSDAY
SOCCER
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 1, Covenant 1
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Spotswood 3, Wilson Memorial 2
Broadway 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
East Rockingham 3, Rappahannock County 1
Fort Defiance 3, Staunton 0
Riverheads 3, Waynesboro 0
Central 3, Madison County 0
WEDNESDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Wilson 4, Eastern Mennonite 1
SOCCER
College Men
George Washington 3, James Madison 0
Averett 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
Bridgewater 3, Guilford 2
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 0, Bob Jones 0
Mary Washington 1, Bridgewater 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Shenandoah 0
High School
Spotswood 3, Harrisonburg 0
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1
Stuarts Draft 3, Buffalo Gap 1
Strasburg 3, Luray 2
