THURSDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg 15, Turner Ashby 1
William Monroe 6, Spotswood 2
Broadway 4, Fort Defiance 3
Clarke County 7, Page County 0
SOCCER
High School Boys
Broadway 7, Riverheads 1
Harrisonburg 3, Turner Ashby 2
Clarke County 14, Page County 0
East Rockingham 5, Rappahannock County 1
High School Girls
William Monroe 3, Spotswood 2
Wilson Memorial 4, Luray 1
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 12, Harrisonburg 2
East Rockingham 5, Rappahannock County 3
Spotswood 12, William Monroe 11
Page County 6, Clarke County 2
