THURSDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Christopher Newport 6, Bridgewater 0
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater 2, Regent 1
College Women
Virginia 2, James Madison 0
Southern Virginia 2, Bridgewater 1
Eastern Mennonite 1, Randolph 1
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Florida State 3, James Madison 0
Bridgewater 3, Mary Baldwin 0
High School Girls
Shenandoah Valley Academy 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 1
Grace Christian 3, Waynesboro 1
Spotswood 3, Staunton 0
Broadway 3, Strasburg 1
Monticello 3, Turner Ashby 0
Central 3, Luray 2
Clarke County 3, East Rockingham 2
Rappahannock County 3, Mountain View 0
Madison County 3, Page County 0
Wilson Memorial 3, Stuarts Draft 0
