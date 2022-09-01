THURSDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Christopher Newport 6, Bridgewater 0

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater 2, Regent 1

College Women

Virginia 2, James Madison 0

Southern Virginia 2, Bridgewater 1

Eastern Mennonite 1, Randolph 1

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Florida State 3, James Madison 0

Bridgewater 3, Mary Baldwin 0

High School Girls

Shenandoah Valley Academy 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 1

Grace Christian 3, Waynesboro 1

Spotswood 3, Staunton 0

Broadway 3, Strasburg 1

Monticello 3, Turner Ashby 0

Central 3, Luray 2

Clarke County 3, East Rockingham 2

Rappahannock County 3, Mountain View 0

Madison County 3, Page County 0

Wilson Memorial 3, Stuarts Draft 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.