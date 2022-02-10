THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Elon 70, James Madison 66

Randolph-Macon 81, Bridgewater 50

College Women

Bridgewater 77, Virginia Wesleyan 39

High School Boys

Rockbridge County 70, Harrisonburg 69

Eastern Mennonite 93, Boys Home of Virginia 58

High School Girls

Spotswood 58, Broadway 28

Harrisonburg 56, Rockbridge County 18

