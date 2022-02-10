THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Elon 70, James Madison 66
Randolph-Macon 81, Bridgewater 50
College Women
Bridgewater 77, Virginia Wesleyan 39
High School Boys
Rockbridge County 70, Harrisonburg 69
Eastern Mennonite 93, Boys Home of Virginia 58
High School Girls
Spotswood 58, Broadway 28
Harrisonburg 56, Rockbridge County 18
