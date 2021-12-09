THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Villanova 76, James Madison 67
High School Boys
Spotswood 76, East Rockingham 54
Turner Ashby 62, Luray 51
Harrisonburg 65, Waynesboro 42
High School Girls
Spotswood 64, East Rockingham 16
Luray 65, Turner Ashby 58
