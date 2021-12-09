THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Villanova 76, James Madison 67

High School Boys

Spotswood 76, East Rockingham 54

Turner Ashby 62, Luray 51

Harrisonburg 65, Waynesboro 42

High School Girls

Spotswood 64, East Rockingham 16

Luray 65, Turner Ashby 58

