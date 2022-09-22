THURSDAY

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison 1, Old Dominion 0

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite 2, Virginia Episcopal 0

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Spotswood 3, Broadway 0

Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0

Fort Defiance 3, Wilson Memorial 1

East Rockingham 3, Mountain View 0

Rappahannock County 3, Luray 1

Stuarts Draft 3, Waynesboro 0

Buffalo Gap 3, Riverheads 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, Chatham Hall 1

Clarke County 3, Madison County 1

WEDNESDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite 3, Goucher 2

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite 1, Shenandoah 1

Washington and Lee 5, Bridgewater 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 0

TUESDAY

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison 2, Georgetown 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Washington and Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.