THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison, 96 Eastern Mennonite 54
College Women
George Washington 54, James Madison 50
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 68, Fort Defiance 50
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 74, Fort Defiance 47
Luray 63, Mountain View 23
