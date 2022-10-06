THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 0

Riverheads 3, Wilson Memorial 0

Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 1

East Rockingham 3, Central 0

Mountain View 3, Strasburg 0

Stuarts Draft 3, Staunton 1

Clarke County 3, Page County 1

WEDNESDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Shenandoah 8, Eastern Mennonite 0

Bridgewater 2, Randolph-Macon 0

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite 0, Randolph-Macon 0

Bridgewater 2, Randolph 1

College Women

Bridgewater 1, Eastern Mennonite 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1

High School

Harrisonburg 3, Culpeper County 0

