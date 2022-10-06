THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 0
Riverheads 3, Wilson Memorial 0
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 1
East Rockingham 3, Central 0
Mountain View 3, Strasburg 0
Stuarts Draft 3, Staunton 1
Clarke County 3, Page County 1
WEDNESDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Shenandoah 8, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 2, Randolph-Macon 0
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite 0, Randolph-Macon 0
Bridgewater 2, Randolph 1
College Women
Bridgewater 1, Eastern Mennonite 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1
High School
Harrisonburg 3, Culpeper County 0
