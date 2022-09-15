THURSDAY

TENNIS

College Men

Southern Virginia 9, Bridgewater 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 0

High School

Fort Defiance 3, Waynesboro 0

Turner Ashby 3, Riverheads 1

Spotswood 3, William Monroe 0

Warren County 3, Harrisonburg 0

Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0

Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0

Central 3, Rappahannock County 2

Madison County 3, Mountain View 1

WEDNESDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite 2, Hood 0

Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater 0, Mary Baldwin 0

College Women

Mary Washington 7, Eastern Mennonite 0

Bridgewater 2, Greensboro 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison 3, High Point 0

