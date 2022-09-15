THURSDAY
TENNIS
College Men
Southern Virginia 9, Bridgewater 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 0
High School
Fort Defiance 3, Waynesboro 0
Turner Ashby 3, Riverheads 1
Spotswood 3, William Monroe 0
Warren County 3, Harrisonburg 0
Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0
Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0
Central 3, Rappahannock County 2
Madison County 3, Mountain View 1
WEDNESDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite 2, Hood 0
Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater 0, Mary Baldwin 0
College Women
Mary Washington 7, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 2, Greensboro 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison 3, High Point 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.