WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater 8, Mary Baldwin 5

Eastern Mennonite 10, Washington and Lee 9

High School

Waynesboro 7, Riverheads 5

Clarke County 4, East Rockingham 1

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater 12, North Central 9

College Women

James Madison 13, Richmond 10

SOCCER

High School Boys

Broadway 4, Riverheads 1

Turner Ashby 5, Waynesboro 0

High School Girls

Riverheads 3, Broadway 2

Waynesboro 2, Turner Ashby 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 15, Waynesboro 1

TENNIS

High School Boys

Waynesboro 6, Turner Ashby 3

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

