WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater 8, Mary Baldwin 5
Eastern Mennonite 10, Washington and Lee 9
High School
Waynesboro 7, Riverheads 5
Clarke County 4, East Rockingham 1
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater 12, North Central 9
College Women
James Madison 13, Richmond 10
SOCCER
High School Boys
Broadway 4, Riverheads 1
Turner Ashby 5, Waynesboro 0
High School Girls
Riverheads 3, Broadway 2
Waynesboro 2, Turner Ashby 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 15, Waynesboro 1
TENNIS
High School Boys
Waynesboro 6, Turner Ashby 3
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.