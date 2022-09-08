THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Clarke County 27, Skyline 16
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison 2, Northern Colorado 1
TENNIS
High School Girls
Miller School 4, Eastern Mennonite 2
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah Valley Academy 0
Rockbridge County 3, Staunton 2
Fort Defiance 3, Broadway 0
Harrisonburg 3, Charlottesville 0
Central 3, Mountain View 0
East Rockingham 3, Page County 0
Clarke County 3, Rappahannock County 1
Madison County 3, Strasburg 1
Luray 3, Buffalo Gap 0
Wilson Memorial 3, Turner Ashby 0
