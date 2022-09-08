THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Clarke County 27, Skyline 16

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison 2, Northern Colorado 1

TENNIS

High School Girls

Miller School 4, Eastern Mennonite 2

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah Valley Academy 0

Rockbridge County 3, Staunton 2

Fort Defiance 3, Broadway 0

Harrisonburg 3, Charlottesville 0

Central 3, Mountain View 0

East Rockingham 3, Page County 0

Clarke County 3, Rappahannock County 1

Madison County 3, Strasburg 1

Luray 3, Buffalo Gap 0

Wilson Memorial 3, Turner Ashby 0

