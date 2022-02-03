THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 76, Northeastern 71
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 53, Covenant 52
Page County 72, Clarke County 63
High School Girls
Central 59, East Rockingham 38
Turner Ashby 48, Staunton 41
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 11:04 pm
