THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Page County 56, Manassas Park 47
Jefferson Forest 52, Broadway 45
Turner Ashby 61, Waynesboro 46
Harrisonburg 75, James Wood 63
E.C. Glass 53, Spotswood 44
High School Girls
E.C. Glass 48, Spotswood 34
Harrisonburg 49, Albemarle 44
Carroll County 56, Luray 44
Fort Defiance 87, Riverheads 65
