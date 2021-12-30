THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Page County 56, Manassas Park 47

Jefferson Forest 52, Broadway 45

Turner Ashby 61, Waynesboro 46

Harrisonburg 75, James Wood 63

E.C. Glass 53, Spotswood 44

High School Girls

E.C. Glass 48, Spotswood 34

Harrisonburg 49, Albemarle 44

Carroll County 56, Luray 44

Fort Defiance 87, Riverheads 65

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.