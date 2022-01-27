THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Drexel 88, James Madison 82
High School Girls
Fort Defiance 69, William Monroe 65
Page County 53, Rappahannock County 42
Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..
Updated: January 27, 2022 @ 11:07 pm
