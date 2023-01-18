BC-TV SportsWatch,0390
Sports on TV for Thursday, January 19
The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 19
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra
ESPN — Michigan at Maryland
ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
9 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
ESPNU — Washington at Colorado
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara
ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Pepperdine
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at NC State
ACCNX — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
ACCNX — Notre Dame at Clemson
ACCNX — Florida State at Virginia
ACCNX — Boston College at Louisville
ACCNX — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
9 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton
NBCSWA — Washington at Arizona
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
10 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 500m Women/Men Mixed Team Relay (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Curling Semifinals Women, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---
