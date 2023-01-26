BC-TV SportsWatch,0344
Sports on TV for Thursday, January 26
The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 26
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Francis (N.Y.) at Wagner
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at FAU
ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis
ESPNEWS — SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech
ESPNU — Longwood at Radford
FS1 — Iowa at Michigan St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UAB
ESPN2 — UCLA at Southern Cal
ESPNU — UTSA at North Texas
FS1 — Purdue at Michigan
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Washington
FS1 — Arizona at Washington St.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
ACCNX — Virginia at Syracuse
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
ESPN — UConn at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
9 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
FIGURE SKATING
7 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, San Jose, Calif.
10 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Women's Short Program, San Jose, Calif.
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — New York at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSWA — Pittsburgh at Washington
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
2 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Karen Khachanov vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Semifinal 1, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia ---
