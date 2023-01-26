BC-TV SportsWatch,0344

Sports on TV for Thursday, January 26

The Associated Press

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, January 26

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Francis (N.Y.) at Wagner

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at FAU

ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis

ESPNEWS — SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech

ESPNU — Longwood at Radford

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UAB

ESPN2 — UCLA at Southern Cal

ESPNU — UTSA at North Texas

FS1 — Purdue at Michigan

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Washington

FS1 — Arizona at Washington St.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

ACCNX — Virginia at Syracuse

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

ESPN — UConn at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

FIGURE SKATING

7 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, San Jose, Calif.

10 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Women's Short Program, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSWA — Pittsburgh at Washington

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

2 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Karen Khachanov vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Semifinal 1, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia ---

