TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Wilson at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia State, 7 p.m.
College Women
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Orange County vs. Staunton at Spotswood, 2:45 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.
Ridgeview Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Pendleton County vs. Moorefield, 5:45 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Cave Spring, 7:30 p.m
Clarke County at James Wood, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
East Hardy at Elkins, 12 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 2:30 p.m.
Page County vs. Stuarts Draft at Strasburg 3 p.m.
Millbrook vs. Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap vs. Skyline at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
Clarke County at James Wood, 6 p.m.
Broadway vs. Sherando at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
Tuscarora at Spotswood, 6:15 p.m.
Mountain View at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Clarke County at Woodgrove, 8 a.m.
Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Heritage-Lynchburg, 9 a.m.
Riverheads at Chambersburg, 10 a.m.
Strasburg at Berkeley Springs, 12 p.m.
