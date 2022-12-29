TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Wilson at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia State, 7 p.m.

College Women

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Orange County vs. Staunton at Spotswood, 2:45 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.

Ridgeview Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.

Pendleton County vs. Moorefield, 5:45 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.

Riverheads at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Cave Spring, 7:30 p.m

Clarke County at James Wood, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

East Hardy at Elkins, 12 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 2:30 p.m.

Page County vs. Stuarts Draft at Strasburg 3 p.m.

Millbrook vs. Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gap vs. Skyline at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

Clarke County at James Wood, 6 p.m.

Broadway vs. Sherando at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

Tuscarora at Spotswood, 6:15 p.m.

Mountain View at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Clarke County at Woodgrove, 8 a.m.

Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Heritage-Lynchburg, 9 a.m.

Riverheads at Chambersburg, 10 a.m.

Strasburg at Berkeley Springs, 12 p.m.

