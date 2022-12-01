Timberville
Town Council
The Timberville Town Council meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 392 S. Main St., Timberville, VA 22853. Council members are elected for four-year terms, while the mayor serves a two-year term.
Phone: 540-896-7058 • www.townoftimberville.com
Mayor • Donald Delaughter
540-896-7058
Sharon Jones
540-896-7058
Carl Turner Jr.
540-896-7058
Debra Jessup
540-271-0235
Clarence Fox
540- 901-7003
Sarah Berry
Isaac Kelley
Appointed Officials
The mailing address for all town officials is
392 S. Main St., Timberville, VA 22853
Town Manager • Austin C. Garber II
540-896-7058 • townmanager@townoftimberville.com
Police Chief • J.R. Dodd
540-896-3321 • timbervillepd@msn.com
Clerk/Treasurer • Melinda Hooke
540-896-7058 • clerktreasurer@townoftimberville.com
Town Attorney • Mark Callahan
540-433-2601• info@clark-bradshaw.com
Planning Commission
The Timberville Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in council chambers at the town office.
Sharon Jones
Karl Magenhofer
Sarah Berry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.