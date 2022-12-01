051622_dnr_Legion Hills Yard Sale_2

Timberville

Town Council

The Timberville Town Council meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 392 S. Main St., Timberville, VA 22853. Council members are elected for four-year terms, while the mayor serves a two-year term.

Phone: 540-896-7058  •   www.townoftimberville.com

Mayor  •  Donald Delaughter

540-896-7058 

Sharon Jones

540-896-7058 

Carl Turner Jr.

540-896-7058 

Debra Jessup

540-271-0235

Clarence Fox

540- 901-7003

Sarah Berry

Isaac Kelley

Appointed Officials

The mailing address for all town officials is

392 S. Main St., Timberville, VA 22853

Town Manager  •  Austin C. Garber II

540-896-7058  •  townmanager@townoftimberville.com

Police Chief  •  J.R. Dodd

540-896-3321  • timbervillepd@msn.com

Clerk/Treasurer  •  Melinda Hooke

540-896-7058  •  clerktreasurer@townoftimberville.com

Town Attorney  •  Mark Callahan

540-433-2601• info@clark-bradshaw.com

Planning Commission

The Timberville Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in council chambers at the town office.

Sharon Jones

Karl Magenhofer

Sarah Berry

