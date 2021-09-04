Madison To Start Football
Date: July 17, 1972
James Madison president Ron Carrier and athletic director Dean Ehlers announce the school will start a football program. Ehlers named Challace McMillin, a former high school coach from Gilt Edge, Tenn., the first coach of the Dukes.
Dukes Play For The First Time
Date: Oct. 7, 1972
On a makeshift field outside of Godwin Hall, Madison College’s football team plays for the first time in a 6-0 loss to visiting Shepherd University’s junior varsity squad. Dukes running back Chip Parkins is the first ever player to carry the ball.
Triumph In First Varsity Bout
Date: Sept. 21, 1974
The Dukes didn’t win in 1972 and then won four times, but didn’t play a varsity schedule the following year. But on this date, Madison — in its varsity contest — knocked off Washington & Lee, 24-22, in Lexington.
Sweet To Be Unbeaten
Date: Nov. 15, 1975
Quarterback Les Branich, a four-year member of the program and one of only two players then left from the 1972 squad, seals a 14-3 win at Shippensburg with a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The victory gave Madison the only unbeaten season in its history and the Virginia College Athletic Association title.
Moving On Up
Date: Oct. 14, 1978
The school’s Board of Directors unanimously approve to move the James Madison football team from Division III to Division I. Two months later, the school announced its plan to offer 25 football scholarships in 1979.
Surprise, Surprise!
Date: Sept. 18, 1982
With Challace McMillin leading on the sideline and future NFL stars Gary Clark and Charles Haley terrorizing Virginia’s secondary and backfield, respectively, the Dukes stun the Cavaliers in Charlottesville with a 21-17 victory. It was the first win over a Division I-A opponent for JMU.
Haley Drafted
Date: April 29, 1986
On the heels of a career that finished with a school-record 506 tackles, Charles Haley becomes the first JMU alum selected in the NFL Draft when the San Francisco 49ers choose him in the fourth round.
Playoff Bound
Date: Nov. 28, 1987
Coach Joe Purzycki, a former Delaware assistant, leads James Madison to the postseason for the first time in school history after a 9-2 regular-season finish, which included wins over in-state foes Richmond, VMI and William & Mary. The Dukes dropped the playoff game, 41-12, at I-AA power Marshall in Huntington, W.Va.
First Postseason Win
Date: Nov. 30, 1991
It takes double overtime in Newark, Del., but the Dukes come away with a 42-35 victory over the No. 4-seed Blue Hens when running back Kenny Sims scores his third touchdown of the contest on the first play in the second overtime. It was the first I-AA playoff win in school history.
Matthews Hired
Date: March 19, 1999
Former Marshall defensive coordinator and ex-Georgia assistant, who had recently taken the job to become Baylor’s defensive coordinator, Mickey Matthews is hired at James Madison to revive the Dukes’ program following consecutive losing seasons. Matthews replaces Alex Wood, who left for an assistant-coaching gig with the Minnesota Vikings.
Conference Crown
Date: Nov. 13, 1999
For most of the Dukes’ history up until 1993, they had played as an NCAA Independent (aside from 1974 and 1975 in the VCAA), so playing for a conference crown was still a relatively new idea. But on this date — to highlight Matthews’ first season at the helm — with a 31-13 win over Richmond, JMU captured a share of the Atlantic 10 title for their first Division I-A league championship in school history.
I-AA Champs!
Date: Dec. 17, 2004
Behind running back Maurice Fenner’s 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Justin Rascati’s two touchdowns, James Madison captures its first national championship with a 31-21 win over Montana at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Dukes are the first program in I-AA history to win three road play games on the way to a title.
Shock The World
Date: Sept. 11, 2010
Quarterback Drew Dudzik’s 12-yard run into the end zone at Lane Stadium with 13:45 to play pushed JMU ahead of No. 13-ranked Virginia Tech for good and gave the Dukes the 21-16 score they would win by. The victory is one of college football’s all-time upsets, and the two schools separated by only 136 miles haven’t played since.
Haley To The College Hall
Date: July 16, 2011
Former James Madison standout Charles Haley is inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame, becoming the first College Football Hall of Famer in school history. He was the Dukes’ first Division I-AA All-American in 1985.
Haley To The Pro Hall
Date: Aug. 8, 2015
In Canton, Ohio, former Dukes star Charles Haley is enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his stellar career with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. He was part of five Super Bowl-winning teams.
Lee’s Historic Performance
Date: Sept. 26, 2015
Quarterback Vad Lee’s 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver John Miller with 27 seconds to go propelled the Dukes ahead of SMU, giving them a 48-45 win over the FBS Mustangs in a back-and-forth shootout. Lee became the first player in Division I history to rush and pass for more than 275 yards in the same game while accounting for five touchdowns.
Comin’ To Your City
Date: Oct. 24, 2015
With Lee, a Georgia Tech transfer, behind center and the Dukes rolling to a 7-0 start under coach Everett Withers, ESPN’s College GameDay visits JMU to mark just the eighth time in the show’s history it traveled to a non-FBS site. An estimated crowd 12,000 gathered on the campus’ quad for the show.
Houston Hired
Date: Jan. 18, 2016
James Madison hires Mike Houston, who coached previously at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne and The Citadel, to become the seventh coach in program history and replace Everett Withers. Withers previously departed after the 2015 campaign for the same job at FBS Texas State.
Derailing The Dynasty
Date: Dec. 9, 2016
In the ruckus, pressurizing environment of the FargoDome, fourth-seeded James Madison ends perennial power and No. 1-seed North Dakota State’s run of five consecutive FCS national championships by beating the Bison, 27-17, in the semifinals to advance to the title game. Quarterback Bryan Schor’s three touchdowns passes went to three different receivers.
Top Dogs Again!
Date: Jan. 7, 2017
A dominant effort on offense, defense and special teams sent JMU to a 28-14 win over Youngstown State to capture its second national title at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, to cap Mike Houston’s first season at the helm of the program. Running back Khalid Abdullah tallies 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns earns him the game’s Most Outstanding Player honors.
GameDay Returns
Date: Oct. 14, 2017
With the Dukes in the middle of an eventual 26-game winning streak, ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Harrisonburg and its picturesque backdrop of the quad. A crowd of 14,000 attends the show before 25,993 show up at Bridgeforth Stadium for the Dukes’ thumping of Villanova.
Empire Strikes Back
Date: Jan. 6, 2018
JMU’s bid for a second straight championship comes up short as North Dakota State beats the Dukes, 17-13, in the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. JMU’s winning streak is snapped at 26 games.
Cignetti Hired
Date: Dec. 14, 2018
Following Mike Houston’s departure to take the same job at East Carolina, JMU hires Curt Cignetti, a former Alabama assistant, away from fellow Colonial Athletic Association member Elon. In October of that year, Cignetti’s Phoenix were the only team to beat Houston at Bridgeforth Stadium during his tenure.
Another Heartbreak
Date: Jan. 11, 2020
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance runs for 166 yards and a score to lead the Bison past JMU, 28-20, in another classic FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The Dukes’ comeback bid is thwarted when quarterback Ben DiNucci’s throw toward receiver Brandon Polk in the end zone with time ticking toward zero is intercepted by NDSU safety James Hendricks.
Spring Football
Date: Feb. 20, 2021
The 2020 campaign, because of coronavirus, is postponed from the traditional fall until the spring. James Madison kicks off its season with a 52-0 thumping of Morehead State, and get all the way to the FCS semifinals where it fell at Sam Houston.
50th Season Begins
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
James Madison embarks on its 50th season of spring football, with a home game against Morehead State.
