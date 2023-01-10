TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Fishburne Military at Roanoke Catholic, 6 p.m.
Faith Christian at Grace Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Liberty-Bedford, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Massanutten Military, 7 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Appalachian Christian, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Petersburg at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Faith Christian at Grace Christian, 5 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 5 p.m.
East Hardy at Northern, 6 p.m.
Moorefield at Petersburg, 6 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Pendleton County, 6:15 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Wilson memorial vs. Albemarle at U.Va., 5 p.m.
