The fall temperatures have arrived and with it brings color-changing leaves and seasonal decorations.
It’s a time of year where families pick apples from Showalter’s Orchard in Timberville, or enjoy an adult beverage at one of the many local wineries and breweries. But for incorporated towns and cities, the months of October, November and December are the busiest times of the year.
From annual autumn festivals to Christmas tree lightings and parades, residents across Rockingham County and Harrisonburg won’t have a difficult time finding a holiday celebration in 2021.
The 11th annual Caroling in the Caverns will return to the Grand Caverns in Grottoes, but with a few modifications. Austin Shank, the town’s parks and tourism director, said reservations will be required to attend the holiday event, which will be offered for three days in December.
“This is an event that has long been held at Grottoes, but this year we’ve adjusted the format, so advance reservations are required,” he said. “If this format proves to be a success, then next year we’ll expand the offerings to accommodate even more people and musicians.”
Through a partnership with the Grottoes Ruritan Club, Caroling in the Caverns offers a 50 minute tour and concert each Saturday evening in December leading to Christmas day.
Cantore, a men’s acapella group, the Shenandoah Valley Pipe band and the Valley Brass Quintet are the performers this year, Shank said.
Tickets for the event will be available on the Grand Caverns’ website starting Nov. 1.
Shank said proceeds from ticket sales will help fund $1,000 scholarships for local high school seniors and assist the Boys and Girls Club with providing needed supplies and materials for its students.
Tim Leeth, Grottoes Town Council member and chair of the Special Events Committee, said the town will also host a Christmas parade on Dec. 5, followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and cookies with Santa Claus at town hall.
Leeth said the parade will run through South River Elementary School, Forest Avenue and 6th Street.
Hosting holiday parades are also in the works for several other localities in Rockingham County, but definite plans are still being finalized.
Michael Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications, said staff continues to plan for the Holiday Parade, while being “mindful of health and wellness concerns and the possibility that changes may have to be made.”
Harrisonburg’s Holiday Parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In normal years, downtown Harrisonburg would be transformed into a winter wonderland as attendees enjoyed colorful floats and lively bands march by.
The town of Dayton, however, remains hopeful a parade can be held in December.
“The town does intend to have a Christmas Parade followed by a tree lighting ceremony at Dove Park,” said Meggie Roche, the town’s economic development coordinator. “However a date has not been set for that yet. We are waiting to find a marching band.”
Roche said the parade is typically held on the first Saturday of December, but that date may change in 2021. The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but in its replacement, Roche said Santa Claus drove around on a golf cart greeting town residents.
Keeping up with the holiday spirit, Roche said there are several downtown businesses, as well as the Dayton Market, planning to host their own celebrations.
The Dayton Market plans to expand its hours of operation the week before Thanksgiving, as well as host a customer appreciation day on Nov. 13. A majority of other downtown businesses will also expand their hours for the holiday season, but planning holiday activities are still in the works, Roche said.
There won’t be a holiday celebration in Mount Crawford this year, said Town Manager Libby Clark, but residents can swing by Bridgewater to enjoy ice skating at Generations Park.
Alex Wilmer, Bridgewater’s assistant town manager, said the opening day for the town’s ice skating rink is still set for Thanksgiving Day, with skates hitting the ice at 3 p.m.
When the Thanksgiving festivities come to a close, the town will host its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 28 at Generations Park. Holiday music, ginger snaps and hot cider will be available during the event.
Elkton will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 in front of the Jennings House.
Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the town also plans on continuing its holiday lighting ceremony tradition, which will be held on Dec. 1.
“The town has done it for 30-plus years,” O’Brien said in an email. “We have hot chocolate and cookies and then the three schools, choirs and bands do performances.”
In Timberville, a Winter Fest will be hosted at American Legion Park in December following a decision to move the Timberville Christmas Village from the park to Showalter’s Orchard.
The Timberville Winter Fest will offer 20 arts and crafts vendors to sell products, while the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department hosts a fundraiser.
The event will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, and conclude with the annual Christmas tree lighting. Santa Claus will be present to take pictures with children.
The Timberville Christmas Village at will run during the weekends of Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17. Hours of operation will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
