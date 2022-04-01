TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
100
GIRLS
1. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;14.27
2. Shea Spears;HHS;9;15.42
3. Hannah Good;BHS;10;16.06
4. Addie Douglas;ERHS;9;16.13
5. Natalie Flora;BHS;9;16.47
6. Peyton Downey;ERHS;12;16.61
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;12.16
2. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;12.36
3. Milo Hertzler;EMS;10;12.56
4. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;12.61
5. Cole Knicely;BHS;11;13.05
6. Ryder Post;BHS;10;13.16
200
GIRLS
1. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;29.83
2. Kelsey Breeden;ERHS;9;33.03
BOYS
1. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;24.39
2. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;25.79
400
GIRLS
1. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;1:09.23
2. Corrin McCoy;ERHS;9;1:13.76
BOYS
1. Jacob Dean;ERHS;10;59.38
800
GIRLS
1. Jesela Cooper;ERHS;11;2:51.35
2. Erin Stapleton;ERHS;10;2:56.87
BOYS
1. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;2:15.80
2. Ryan Mongold;ERHS;9;2:33.94
1600
GIRLS
1. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:52.62
2. Erin Loker;EMS;10;6:09.56
BOYS
1. George Austin III;ERHS;12;4:43.01
2. Kenneth Salmeron;SHS;10;5:09.77
3. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;5:13.77
4. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;5:15.16
5. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;5:20.42
6. Andrew McMichael;HHS;10;5:32.70
3200
GIRLS
1. Corinna Peachey;ERHS;12;16:06.12
BOYS
1. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;12;11:38.97
2. Eiler Yancey;ERHS;10;11:50.03
300 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;57.51
BOYS
1. Cal Robertson;ERHS;11;50.59
School;Result
4x100 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;54.24
2. Eastern Mennonite;59.06
3. East Rockingham;1:00.08
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;45.20
2. East Rockingham;49.73
3. Eastern Mennonite;49.76
4x400 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:39.60
2. East Rockingham;4:50.82
3. Harrisonburg;4;51.50
BOYS
1. Broadway;3:38.72
2. Spotswood;3:44.69
3. East Rockingham;3:51.44
4x800 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;12:30.26
2. East Rockingham;12:38.76
BOYS
1. Eastern Mennonite;8:57.60
2. Spotswood;9:12.20
3. Broadway;9:13.72
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;16-04.50
2. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;14-04.50
3. Azari Frias;SHS;10;13-02.75
4. Peyton Downey;ERHS;12;12-06.00
5. Genesis Martinez;HHS;12;11-08.00
6. Natalie Flora;BHS;9;9-09.00
BOYS
1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;19-06.75
2. Xavia Brown;ERHS;9;18-07.25
3. Kris Kim;SHS;10;17-00.75
4. Isaiah Campbell;EMS;9;16-08.00
5. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;16-08.00
6. Jowel Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;16-06.25
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;31-09.25
2. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;27-08.00
3. Genesis Martinez;HHS;12;25-02.00
BOYS
1. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;41-04.25
2. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;37-10.00
3. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;36-08.25
4. Lucas Swartz;HHS;9;35-05.00
5. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;35-02.50
6. Xavia Brown;ERHS;9;35-02.25
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-00.00
2. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;4-10.00
3. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00
4. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;4-08.00
5. Hannah Good;BHS;10;4-04.00
6. Addie Douglas;ERHS;9;4-02.00
BOYS
1. Luke Garber;BHS;11;5-08.00
2. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-06.00
2. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;5-06.00
4. Ian Garber;BHS;10;5-02.00
4. Tyler Moyers;BHS;11;5-02.00
4. Cal Robertson;ERHS;11;5-02.00
4. Xavier Williams;HHS;10;5-02.00
Pole Vault
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;11-06.00
2. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-00.00
3. Gavin Miller;SHS;12;7-06.00
4. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;6-06.00
Discus
GIRLS
1. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;100-08.00
2. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;79-08.00
3. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;62-09.00
4. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;60-00.00
5. Alice Wightman;HHS;10;55-09.00
6. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;48-05.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;164-09.00
2. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;106-11.00
3. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;104-02.50
4. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;101-06.00
5. Cliff Garber;BHS;10;99-01.00
6. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;89-00.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;30-00.00
2. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;28-06.00
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;26-10.00
4. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;24-09.75
5. Ashley Diaz;HHS;9;18-11.25
6. Alice Wightman;HHS;10;17-8.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;50-07.50
2. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;42-03.00
3. Casper Rao;BHS;11;39-00.00
4. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;36-08.50
5. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;36-06.50
6. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;36-02.00
