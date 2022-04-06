TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
100
GIRLS
1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;14.11
2. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;14.17
3. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;14.27
4. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;14.76
5. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;15.25
6. Anna McCoy;TAHS;11;15.25
BOYS
1. Sam Shickel;TAHS;12;11.94
2. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;12.16
3. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;12.36
4. Justen Spence;TAHS;10;12.36
5. Milo Hertzler;EMS;10;12.56
6. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;12.61
200
GIRLS
1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;27.92
2. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;29.83
3. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;30.57
4. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;30.65
5. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;30.65
6. Anna McCoy;TAHS;11;31.40
BOYS
1. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;24.38
1. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;24.38
3. Jayden Hicks;ERHs;12;24.39
4. Sam Shickel;TAHS;12;24.85
5. Justen Spence;TAHS;10;25.04
6. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;25.79
400
GIRLS
1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:03.33
2. Margo Fox;ERHs;12;1:09.23
3. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:09.54
4. Abby Vance;HHS;10;1:13.02
5. Corrin McCoy;ERHS;9;1:13.76
6. Maya Michael-Lee;TAHS;12;1:19.05
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;51.42
2. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;55.23
3. Cole Knicely;BHS;11;57.14
4. Nathaniel Bunn;HHS;10;58.04
5. Micah Shank;TAHS;10;58.10
6. Will Simmons;TAHS;11;58.20
800
GIRLS
1. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;2:48.49
2. Jesela Cooper;ERHS;11;2:51.35
3. Abby Kauffman;HHS;11;2:54.29
4. Maggie Olah;TAHS;9;2:56.12
5. Erin Stapleton;ERHS;10;2:56.87
BOYS
1. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;2:15.80
2. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;2:16.79
3. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;2:19.28
4. Daniel Rogers;TAHS;11;2:23.51
5. Malakai Wettig;HHS;10;2:23.53
6. Andrew McMichael;HHS;10;2:24.49
1600
GIRLS
1. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:52.62
2. Lena Blagg;HHS;10;6:03.28
3. Erin Loker;EMS;10;6:09.56
4. Audrey Anderson;TAHs;12;6:30.54
5. Abby Kauffman;HHS;11;6:33.39
6. Anna Campillo;HHS;10;6:41.69
BOYS
1. George Austin III;ERHS;12;4:43.01
2. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;4:56.90
3. Christian Souders;TAHS;10;5:05.54
4. Kenneth Salmeron;SHS;10;5:09.77
5. Malakai Wetting;HHS;10;5:14.01
6. Andrew McMichael;HHS;10;5:14.95
3200
GIRLS
1. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:10.35
2. Magdalena Lantz-Trissell;TAHS;9;13:00.23
3. Corinna Peachey;ERHS;12;16:06.12
BOYS
1. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;11:37.38
2. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;12;11:38.97
3. Eiler Yancey;ERHS;10;11:50.03
4. Rhett Armentrout;BHS;10;12:30.22
5. Max Missal;TAHS;9;14:39.04
100/110 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;21.43
2. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;23.69
BOYS
1. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;17.16
300 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;56.41
2. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;57.51
3. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;1:02.26
BOYS
1. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;46.07
2. Adam Harmes;TAHS;12;47.30
3. Aiden Gilette;TAHS;10;48.48
4. Cal Robertson;ERHS;11;50.59
School;Result
4x100 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;54.24
2. Eastern Mennonite;59.60
3. East Rockingham;1:00.08
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;45.20
2. Broadway;46.02
3. East Rockingham;49.73
4x400 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:39.60
2. East Rockingham;4:50.82
3. Harrisonburg;4;51.50
BOYS
1. Broadway;3:34.09
2. Spotswood;3:44.69
3. Turner Ashby;3:50.87
4x800 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;12:30.26
2. Turner Ashby;12:32.40
3. East Rockingham;12:38.76
BOYS
1. Broadway;8:50.50
2. Eastern Mennonite;8:57.60
3. Spotswood;9:12.20
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;16-04.50
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;16-01.75
3. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;15-03.25
4. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;14-04.50
5. Azari Frias;SHS;10;13-02.75
6. Peyton Downey;ERHS;12;12-06.00
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;20-05.00
2. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;20-03.50
3. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;19-06.75
4. Xavia Brown;ERHS;9;18-07.25
5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;17-10.25
6. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;17-09.50
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;33-10.00
2. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;31-09.25
3. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;27-08.00
4. Anna McCoy;TAHS;11;26-09.50
5. Genesis Martinez;HHS;12;25-02.00
BOYS
1. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;41-09.00
2. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;41-04.25
3. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;37-10.00
4. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;36-08.25
5. Troy Ostlung;TAHS;9;36-05.25
6. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;35-06.00
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Raevin Washington;TAHS;10;5-03.00
2. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-02.00
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;4-10.00
3. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00
5. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;4-08.00
6. Hannah Good;BHS;10;4-04.00
BOYS
1. Luke Garber;BHS;11;5-08.00
2. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-06.00
2. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;5-06.00
4. Ian Garber;BHS;10;5-02.00
4. Tyler Moyers;BHS;11;5-02.00
4. Cal Robertson;ERHS;11;5-02.00
4. Xavier Williams;HHS;10;5-02.00
Pole Vault
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;11-06.00
2. Wyatt Haskell;TAHS;10;9-00.00
3. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-00.00
4. Gavin Miller;SHS;12;7-06.00
5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;6-06.00
Discus
GIRLS
1. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;100-08.00
2. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;82-11.00
3. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;79-08.00
4. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;62-09.00
5. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;61-09.00
6. Alice Wightman;HHS;10;55-09.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;164-09.00
2. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;108-00.00
3. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;106-11.00
4. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;104-02.50
5. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;101-06.00
6. Cliff Garber;BHS;10;99-01.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;30-09.00
2. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;30-00.00
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;26-10.00
4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;35-07.00
5. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;24-09.75
6. Rebecca Fierro;TAHS;9;21-08.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;50-07.50
2. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;42-03.00
3. Casper Rao;BHS;11;39-02.00
4. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;36-08.50
5. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;36-05.50
6. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;36-02.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.