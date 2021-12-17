TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
55
GIRLS
1. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;8.08
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;8.11
3. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;8.19
4. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;8.20
5. Emelia Ritchie;EMS;9;8.50
6. Addison Fornadel;HHS;10;8.59
BOYS
1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;6.86
2. Sam Shickel;TAHS;12;6.91
3. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;6.98
4. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;7.10
5. Gabriel Wiley;ERHS;10;7.30
6. Christian Meixner;ERHS;10;7.31
300
GIRLS
1. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;46.90
2. Olivia King;HHS;12;47.20
3. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;48.25
4. Ella Sanders;TAHS;11;50.20
5. Abby Fornadel;HHS;12;50.46
6. Nicole Syptak;SHS;10;50.54
BOYS
1. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;39.09
2. Gabriel Wiley;ERHS;10;40.23
3. Joseph Kerr;BHS;11;40.63
4. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;41.04
5. Kris Kim;SHS;10;41.10
6. Steve Kim;EMS;11;42.04
500
GIRLS
1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:26.14
2. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;1:28.74
3. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:30.25
4. Shea Spears;HHS;9;1:35.92
5. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;1:35.94
6. Abby Vance;HHS;10;1:36.02
BOYS
1. Kasey McClure SHS;11;1:13.11
2. Ryley Tinnell;BHS;10;1:13.94
3. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;1:14.30
4. Lewis Slater;BHS;12;1:16.94
5. Jacob Dean;ERHS;10;1:17.16
6. Nathaniel Bunn;HHS;10;1:19.73
1000
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;3:14.62
2. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;3:22.33
3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;3:24.44
4. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;3:28.36
5. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;3:28.54
6. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;3:34.75
BOYS
1. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:53.98
2. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;2:56.77
3. Ian Heeringa;SHS;12;2:59.30
4. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;2:59.83
5. Adam Rhodes;EMS;9;3:04.44
6. Ricky Castaneda;EMS;12;3:05.34
1600
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:16.93
2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:37.28
3. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:48.82
4. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:49.08
5. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;6:01.11
6. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;TAHS;9;6:05.94
BOYS
1. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;4:53.35
2. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;4:49.55
3. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;5:01.39
4. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;5:02.93
5. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;5:04.00
6. Christian Souders;TAHS;10;5:06.14
3200
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:34.60
2. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:27.74
3. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;TAHS;9;13:09.31
BOYS
1. George Austin III;ERHS;12;10:18.23
2. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;10:24.35
3. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;10:58.73
4. Patrick Stapleton;ERHs;12;10:58.78
5. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;11:23.22
6. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;11:27.04
55 Hurdles
BOYS
School;Results
1. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;10.94
4x200 Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;1:57.87
2. Spotswood;2:06.07
3. Eastern Mennonite;2:07.44
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;1:36.91
2. Spotswood;1:39.22
3. Eastern Mennonite;1:42.94
4x400 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:32.61
2. Harrisonburg;4:53.67
BOYS
1. Spotswood;3:45.73
2. Broadway;3:58.44
3. Harrisonburg;4:10.10
4x800 Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;10:29.84
2. Spotswood;11:00.94
3. Turner Ashby;11:21.37
BOYS
1. East Rockingham;9:02.42
2. Harrisonburg;9:05.34
3. Spotswood;9:07.28
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;15-03.75
2. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-02.00
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;14-06.00
4. Azara Frias;SHS;10;12-10.50
5. Enas Sharhabeel;HHS;10;12-00.00
6. Peyton Downey;ERHS;12;11-06.75
BOYS
1. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;19-07.00
2. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;18-10.50
3. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;18-05.00
4. Kris Kim;SHS;10;17-10.00
5. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;17-30.00
6. Silas Spears;HHS;11;15-03.50
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;31-08.25
2. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;31-08.00
3. Jolie Sallah;HHS;11;31-01.50
4. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;30-08.00
BOYS
1. Jack Parlee SHS;10;40-02.25
2. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;40-02.00
3. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;35-10.00
4. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;34-10.00
5. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;34-09.50
6. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;34-03.50
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-02.00
2. Margo Fox;ERHs;12;4-10.00
2. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00
4. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-06.00
5. Katelyn Lough;TAHS;11;4-00.00
6. Jessie Brumfield;TAHS;10;3-10.00
BOYS
1. Luke Garber;BHS;12;5-10.00
1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-10.00
3. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;5-02.00
4. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;5-00.00
4. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;5-00.00
6. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;4-10.00
Pole Vault
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;10-06.00
2. Austin Casarrubius;TAHS;11;10-00.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;31-11.00
2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-02.25
3. Ely Rogers;TAHS;9;28-02.00
4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;26-07.00
5. Marelyn Rivera-Rivas;HHS;12;24-11.05
6. Rebecca Fierro;TAHS;9;22-02.00
BOYS
1. Casper Rao;BHS;12;38-08.50
2. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;35-03.50
3. Gio Portillo;HHS;10;33-05.25
4. Arjun Kunver;HHS;12;32-04.50
5. Ryan Duncan;SHS;12;32-04.00
6. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;31-07.00
