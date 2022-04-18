TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
100
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;13.18
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;13.21
3. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;14.03
4. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;14.17
5. Azari Frias;SHS;10;14.66
6. May Sarco;HHS;11;14.76
BOYS
1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;11.26
2. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;11.50
3. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;11.53
4. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;11.76
5. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;11.79
6. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;11.82
200
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;27.51
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;27.92
3. Olivia King;HHS;12;28.22
4. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;29.61
5. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;29.66
6. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;29.83
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;23.17
2. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;23.21
3. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;23.84
4. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;24.09
5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;24.38
6. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;24.38
400
GIRLS
1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:02.50
2. Olivia King;HHS;12;1:03.41
3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;1:03.46
4. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;1:06.72
5. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;1:09.23
6. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:09.54
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;51.42
2. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;52.98
3. Joseph Kerr;BHS;11;53.79
4. Josiah Wickline;HHS;9;53.80
5. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;54.49
6. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;54.43
800
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;2:25.28
2. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;2:33.74
3. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;2:34.62
4. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;2:35.14
5. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;2:43.97
6. Lena Blagg;HHS;10;2:46.87
BOYS
1. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;2:08.98
2. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;2:09.57
3. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:10.19
4. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;2:10.47
5. Ian Heeringa;SHS;12;2:15.21
6. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;2:15.80
1600
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:23.35
2. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:35.41
3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:35.52
4. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;5:37.07
5. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:37.17
6. Lena Blagg;HHS;10;5:58.41
BOYS
1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;4:39.29
2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;4:43.01
3. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;4:56.90
4. Brody Sigmon;SHS;11;5:03.72
5. Christian Souders;TAHS;10;5:05.54
6. Peyton Kenee;SHS;9;5:06.21
3200
GIRLS
1. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;11:55.89
2. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;11:55.94
3. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:10.35
4. Magdalena Lantz-Trissell;TAHS;9;13:00.23
5. Corinna Peachey;ERHS;12;16:06.12
BOYS
1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;10:02.69
2. Kaedon Howley;HHS;9;11:16.31
3. Jayden Kerr;BHS;11;11:24.39
4. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;11:37.38
5. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;12;11:38.97
6. Donovan Eanes;HHS;9;11:44.67
100/110 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;19.07
2. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;20.86
3. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;21.51
4. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;22.43
BOYS
1. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;16.82
2. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;17.16
3. Joe Amlacher;TAHS;10;18.72
4. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;20.15
5. JJ Engle;HHS;10;20.42
6. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;20.88
300 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;55.09
2. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;56.41
3. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;57.51
4. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;58.37
5. Natalie Flora;BHS;9;1:00.85
BOYS
1. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;45.60
2. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;45.83
3. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;46.65
4. Adam Harmes;TAHS;12;47.30
5. JJ Engle;HHS;10;47.72
6. Aiden Gilette;TAHS;10;48.48
School;Result
4x100 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;53.64
2. Eastern Mennonite;59.60
3. East Rockingham;1:00.08
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;45.20
2. Broadway;45.41
3. Spotswood;46.62
4x400 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:35.28
2. Broadway;4:38.14
3. East Rockingham;4:50.83
BOYS
1. Broadway;3:34.09
2. Spotswood;3:44.69
3. Turner Ashby;3:50.87
4x800 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Turner Ashby;10:53.45
2. Harrisonburg;11:42.86
3. East Rockingham;12:38.76
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;8:49.27
2. Broadway;8:50.50
3. Eastern Mennonite;9:57.60
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;17-07.50
2. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;16-04.50
3. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;16-01.75
4. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;15-04.75
5. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;14-04.50
6. Azari Frias;SHS;10;13-09.00
BOYS
1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;20-05.75
2. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;20-05.00
3. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;20-03.50
4. Xavia Brown;ERHS;9;18-07.25
5. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;18-06.25
6. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;18-01.50
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;36-04.50
2. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;34-05.00
3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;32-09.50
4. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;27-08.00
5. Anna McCoy;TAHS;11;27-04.50
6. Genesis Martinez;HHS;12;25-02.00
BOYS
1. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;43-07.00
2. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;41-09.00
3. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;40-07.50
4. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;39-10.00
5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;36-08.25
6. Troy Ostlund;TAHS;9;36-05.25
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Raevin Washington;TAHS;10;5-03.00
2. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-02.00
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;4-10.00
3. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00
5. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;4-08.00
6. Hannah Good;BHS;10;4-04.00
BOYS
1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-10.00
1. Xavier Williams;HHS;10;5-10.00
3. Luke Garber;BHS;11;5-08.00
3. Kris Walker Rodriguez;HHS;11;5-08.00
5. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;5-06.00
6. Ian Garber;BHS;10;5-02.00
6. Tyler Moyers;BHS;11;5-02.00
6. Cal Robertson;ERHS;11;5-02.00
Pole Vault
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;11-06.00
2. Wyatt Haskell;TAHS;10;9-00.00
3. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-00.00
4. Gavin Miller;SHS;12;7-06.00
5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;6-06.00
Discus
GIRLS
1. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;100-08.00
2. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;82-11.00
3. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;79-08.00
4. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;74-06.00
5. Alice Wightman;HHS;10;64-05.00
6. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;62-09.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;164-09.00
2. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;108-00.00
3. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;106-11.00
4. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;104-02.50
5. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;101-06.00
6. Cliff Garber;BHS;10;99-01.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-04.50
2. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;30-09.00
3. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;30-00.00
4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;28-08.00
5. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;26-10.00
6. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;25-07.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;51-06.50
2. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;42-03.00
3. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;39-02.00
3. Casper Rao;BHS;11;39-02.00
5. Joel Alvarado;HHS;10;38-09.00
6. Blaine Bieber;BHS;11;38-04.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.