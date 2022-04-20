TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
100
GIRLS
1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;12.83
2. Madison Doss;SHS;9;13.18
3. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;13.77
4. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;14.17
5. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;14.22
6. Armonie Jefferson;ERHS;11;14.24
BOYS
1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;11.04
2. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;11.10
3. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;11.13
4. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;11.40
5. Jayden Hicks;ERHs;12;11.56
6. Justen Spence;TAHS;10;11.58
200
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;27.40
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;27.92
3. Olivia King;HHS;12;28.22
4. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;29.60
5. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;29.61
6. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;29.68
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;22.66
2. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;23.12
3. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;23.21
4. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;23.84
5. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;23.88
6. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;24.09
400
GIRLS
1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:02.50
2. Olivia King;HHS;12;1:03.41
3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;1:03.46
4. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;1:06.72
5. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;1:07.24
6. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:09.54
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;51.42
2. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;52.98
3. Joseph Kerr;BHS;11;53.79
4. Josiah Wickline;HHS;9;53.80
5. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;54.49
6. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;54.53
800
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;2:25.28
2. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;2:33.74
3. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;2:34.62
4. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;2:35.14
5. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;2:39.24
6. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;2:43.97
BOYS
1. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;2:08.98
2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;2:09.54
3. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;2:09.57
4. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:10.19
5. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;2:10.47
6. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;2:12.77
1600
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:23.35
2. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:35.41
3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:35.52
4. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;5:37.07
5. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:37.17
6. Lena Blagg;HHS;10;5:58.41
BOYS
1. George Austin III;ERHS;12;4:37.46
2. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;4:37.70
3. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;4:39.29
4. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;4:56.90
5. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;4:58.43
6. Brody Sigmon;SHS;11;5:03.72
3200
GIRLS
1. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;11:55.89
2. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;11:55.94
3. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:10.35
4. Magdalena Lantz-Trissell;TAHS;9;13:00.23
5. Erin Loker;EMS;10;13:54.24
6. Audrey Anderson;TAHS;12;14:14.91
BOYS
1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;10:02.69
2. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;12;11:09.48
3. Eiler Yancey;ERHS;10;11:13.35
4. Kaedon Howley;HHS;9;11:16.31
5. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;11:21.05
6. Peyton Kenee;SHS;9;11:23.02
100/110 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;18.53
2. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;20.45
3. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;20.74
4. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;20.85
5. Emelia Ritchie;EMS;9;21.00
6. Shanna Robertson;ERHS;9;22.95
BOYS
1. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;16.82
2. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;17.16
3. Joey Amlacher;TAHS;10;17.77
4. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;19.70
5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;19.93
6. Aiden Gilette;TAHS;10;20.30
300 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;55.09
2. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;56.41
3. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;57.51
4. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;58.37
5. Natalie Flora;BHS;9;59,56
6. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;59.79
BOYS
1. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;45.14
2. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;45.83
3. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;46.65
4. Adam Harmes;TAHS;12;47.30
5. JJ Engle;HHS;10;47.72
6. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;48.24
School;Result
4x100 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;53.64
2. Eastern Mennonite;57.14
3. East Rockingham;57.84
BOYS
1. Turner Ashby;44.71
2. Harrisonburg;45.20
6. Broadway;45.41
4x400 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:35.28
2. Broadway;4:38.14
3. Harrisonburg;4:48.84
BOYS
1. Broadway;3:34.09
2. Spotswood;3:44.69
3. East Rockingham;3:45.72
4x800 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Turner Ashby;10:53.45
2. Harrisonburg;11:42.86
3. East Rockingham;12:22.56
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;8:49.27
2. Broadway;8:50.50
3. Eastern Mennonite;8:57.60
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;17-07.50
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;16-08.00
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;16-04.50
4. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;15-04.75
5. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;14-04.50
6. Armonie Jefferson;ERHS;11;14-01.00
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;20-10.00
2. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;20-05.75
3. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;20-03.50
4. Xavia Brown;ERHS;9;19-00.25
5. Jonathan Harding;SHS;10;18-11.50
6. Isaiah Campbell;EMS;9;18-10.00
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;36-04.50
2. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;34-05.00
3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;32-09.50
4. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;27-08.00
5. Anna McCoy;TAHS;11;27-04.50
6. Genesis Martinez;HHS;12;25-02.00
BOYS
1. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;43-07.00
2. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;41-09.00
3. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;40-07.50
4. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;39-10.00
5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;36-08.25
6. Troy Ostlund;TAHS;9;36-05.25
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Raevin Washington;TAHS;10;5-03.00
2. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-02.00
3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;4-10.00
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;4-10.00
5. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00
6. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-08.00
BOYS
1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;6-02.00
1. Xavier Williams;HHS;10;6-02.00
3. Luke Garber;BHS;11;5-11.00
4. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;5-08.00
4. Kris Walker Rodriguez;HHS;11;5-08.00
6. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;5-06.00
Pole Vault
GIRLS
1. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;6-06.00
2. Corrin McCoy;ERHS;9;6-00.00
2. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;6-00.00
4. Peyton Downey;ERHS;12;5-06.00
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;11-06.00
2. Austin Casarrubius;TAHS;11;9-06.00
3. Wyatt Haskell;TAHS;10;9-00.00
4. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-06.00
4. Jordan Ennis;BHS;8;8-06.00
6. Homer Doughty;TAHS;10;8-00.00
6. Dante Edwards;HHS;12;8-00.00
Discus
GIRLS
1. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;100-08.00
2. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;90-09.00
3. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;82-11.00
4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;74-10.00
5. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;74-06.00
6. Halla Baugher;ERHS;19;67-01.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;164-09.00
2. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;116-09.00
3. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;115-04.00
4. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;109-05.00
5. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;108-00.00
6. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;101-06.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;33-03.50
2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-04.50
3. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;30-09.00
4. Margo Fox;ERHS;29-10.00
5. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;28-08.00
6. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;25-07.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;51-06.50
2. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;46-00.00
3. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;43-08.50
4. Christian Meixner;EMS;10;40-06.50
5. Casper Rao;BHS;12;39-04.00
6. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;139-02.00
