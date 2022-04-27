TRACK TOPPERS

TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY

Name;School;Grade;Result

100

GIRLS

1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;12.83

2. Madison Doss;SHS;9;13.18

3. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;13.54

4. Armonie Jefferson;ERHS;11;13.74

5. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;13.77

6. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;14.17

6. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;14.17

BOYS

1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;11.04

2. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;11.10

3. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;11.13

4. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;11.40

5. Jayden Hicks;ERHs;12;11.56

6. Justen Spence;TAHS;10;11.58

200

GIRLS

1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;27.09

2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;27.32

3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;27.71

4. Olivia King;HHS;12;28.22

5. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;29.60

6. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;29.61

BOYS

1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;22.66

2. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;23.12

3. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;23.21

4. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;23.84

5. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;23.88

6. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;24.09

400

GIRLS

1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:02.50

2. Olivia King;HHS;12;1:03.41

3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;1:03.46

4. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;1:06.72

5. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;1:07.24

6. Ella Sanders;TAHS;11;1:08.15

BOYS

1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;51.42

2. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;52.98

3. Joseph Kerr;BHS;11;53.79

4. Josiah Wickline;HHS;9;53.80

5. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;54.49

6. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;54.53

800

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;2:25.28

2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;2:30.61

3. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;2:31.63

4. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;2:33.74

5. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;2:34.20

6. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;2:39.24

BOYS

1. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;2:04.99

2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;2:09.54

3. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;2:09.57

4. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:10.19

5. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;2:10.47

6. Ricky Castaneda;EMS;12;2:11.99

1600

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:23.35

2. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:35.41

3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:35.52

4. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;5:37.07

5. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:37.17

6. Lena Blagg;HHS;10;5:52.74

BOYS

1. George Austin III;ERHS;12;4:37.46

2. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;4:37.70

3. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;4:39.29

4. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;4:50.98

5. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;4:58.43

6. Eli Stoll;EMS;12;5:00.21

3200

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:55.70

2. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;11:55.89

3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;11:55.94

4. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:10.35

5. Magdalena Lantz-Trissell;TAHS;9;12:46.74

6. Eleanor Carter;HHS;9;13:25.05

BOYS

1. George Austin III;ERHS;12;9:53.74

2. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;10:02.69

3. Peyton Kenee;SHS;9;10:55.11

4. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;12;11:09.48

5. Eiler Yancey;ERHS;10;11:13.35

6. Kaedon Howley;HHS;9;11:16.31

100/110 Meter Hurdles

GIRLS

1. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;18.44

2. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;20.30

3. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;20.74

4. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;20.85

5. Emelia Ritchie;EMS;9;20.94

6. Shanna Robertson;ERHS;9;21.34

BOYS

1. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;16.72

2. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;17.16

3. Joey Amlacher;TAHS;10;17.77

4. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;19.70

5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;19.93

6. Aiden Gilette;TAHS;10;20.30

300 Meter Hurdles

GIRLS

1. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;55.09

2. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;55.98

3. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;57.51

4. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;58.37

5. Natalie Flora;BHS;9;59.56

6. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;59.79

BOYS

1. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;44.25

2. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;44.47

3. Adam Harmes;TAHS;12;46.48

4. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;46.65

5. JJ Engle;HHS;10;47.72

6. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;48.24

School;Result

4x100 Meter Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;53.64

2. Eastern Mennonite;57.14

3. East Rockingham;57.84

BOYS

1. Turner Ashby;44.71

2. Harrisonburg;45.20

6. Broadway;45.41

4x400 Meter Relay

GIRLS

1. Harrisonburg;4:27.10

2. Spotswood;4:34.91

3. Broadway;4:38.14

BOYS

1. Broadway;3:34.09

2. Harrisonburg;3:43.41

2. Spotswood;3:43.47

4x800 Meter Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;10:22.50

2. Turner Ashby;10:53.45

3. Harrisonburg;11:42.86

BOYS

1. Spotswood;8:36.13

2. Harrisonburg;9:39.41

3. Eastern Mennonite;8:44.69

Long Jump

GIRLS

1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;17-07.50

2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;16-11.50

3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;16-04.50

4. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-05.75

5. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;15-05.25

6. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;14-04.50

BOYS

1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;20-10.00

2. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;20-07.75

3. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;20-03.50

4. Xavia Brown;ERHS;9;19-00.25

5. Jonathan Harding;SHS;10;18-11.50

6. Isaiah Campbell;EMS;9;18-10.00

Triple Jump

GIRLS

1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;36-04.50

2. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;34-05.00

3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;33-02.50

4. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;31-07.50

5. Anna McCoy;TAHS;11;29-10.75

6. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;27-08.00

BOYS

1. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;43-07.00

2. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;41-09.00

3. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;40-07.50

4. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;39-10.00

5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;36-08.25

6. Troy Ostlund;TAHS;9;36-07.75

High Jump

GIRLS

1. Raevin Washington;TAHS;10;5-03.00

2. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-02.00

3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;5-00.00

4. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;4-10.00

4. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00

6. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-08.00

BOYS

1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;6-02.00

1. Xavier Williams;HHS;10;6-02.00

3. Luke Garber;BHS;11;5-11.00

4. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;5-08.00

4. Kris Walker Rodriguez;HHS;11;5-08.00

6. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;5-06.00

Pole Vault

GIRLS

1. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;6-06.00

1. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;6-06.00

3. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;6-00.00

3. Corrin McCoy;ERHS;9;6-00.00

3. Dial Navarro;SHS;11;6-00.00

3. Ella Tatro;TAHS;10;6-00.00

BOYS

1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;12-06.00

2. Austin Casarrubius;TAHS;11;10-06.00

3. Homer Doughty;TAHS;10;9-00.00

3. Wyatt Haskell;TAHS;10;9-00.00

5. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-06.00

5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;8;8-06.00

5. Gavin Miller;SHS;12;8-06.00

Discus

GIRLS

1. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;100-08.00

2. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;90-09.00

3. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;88-08.00

3. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;82-11.00

5. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;74-10.00

6. Halla Baugher;ERHS;19;67-01.00

BOYS

1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;164-09.00

2. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;116-09.00

3. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;115-04.00

4. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;114-08.00

5. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;108-00.00

6. Ryder Post;BHS;10;102-05.00

Shot Put

GIRLS

1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;33-05.50

2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-06.50

3. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;30-09.00

4. Margo Fox;ERHS;29-10.00

5. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;28-08.00

6. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;27-07.00

BOYS

1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;51-06.50

2. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;46-00.00

3. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;43-08.50

4. Christian Meixner;EMS;10;40-06.50

5. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;39-09.00

6. Casper Rao;BHS;12;39-04.00

