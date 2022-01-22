TRACK TOPPERS

TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY

Name;School;Grade;Result

55

GIRLS

1. Mia Beauzieux;HHS;11;7.84

2. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;8.07

3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;8.08

4. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;8.11

5. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;8.40

6. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;8.44

BOYS

1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;6.84

2. Sam Shickel;TAHS;12;6.87

3. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;6.94

3. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;6.94

5. Cadrian Rodgers-Davis;HHS;10;7.09

6. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;7.10

300

GIRLS

1. Olivia King;HHS;12;44.98

 2. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;46.90

3. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;47.74

4. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;48.25

5. Abby Fornadel;HHS;12;49.16

6. Addison Fornadel;HHS;10;49.57

BOYS

1. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;37.84

2. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;38.66

3. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;38.81

4. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;39.53

5. Cadrian Rodgers-Davis;HHS;10;39.86

6. Carter Atkins;SHS;12;40.20

500

GIRLS

1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:26.14

2. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;1:28.74

3. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:30.25

4. Shea Spears;HHS;9;1:35.92

5. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;1:35.94

6. Abby Vance;HHS;10;1:36.02

BOYS

1. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;1:12.08

2. Kasey McClure SHS;11;1:13.11

3. Ryley Tinnell;BHS;10;1:13.27

4. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;1:14.30

5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;1:16.74

6. Lewis Slater;BHS;12;1:16.94

1000

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;3:14.62

2. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;3:17.85

3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;3:22.44

4. Clare Kiwan;HHS;10;3:25.03

5. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;3:28.36

6. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;3:28.54

BOYS

1. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;2:39.54

2. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:53.92

3. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;2:57.27

4. Ian Heeringa;SHS;12;2:59.30

5. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;2:59.83

6. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;3:01.61

1600

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:16.93

2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:31.38

3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;5:33.63

4. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:48.82

5. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:49.08

6. Clare Kirwan;HHS;10;5:50.78

BOYS

1. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;4:44.67

2. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;4:48.63

3. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;4:55.62

4. Christian Souders;TAHS;10;4:56.91

5. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;4:59.55

6. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;5:01.39

3200

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:25.79

2. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:27.74

3. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;TAHS;9;13:09.31

BOYS

1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;9:54.78

2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;10:18.23

3. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;10:58.73

4. Patrick Stapleton;ERHs;12;10:58.78

5. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;11:23.22

6. Kaedon Howley;HHS;9;11:26.21

55 Hurdles

BOYS

School;Results

1. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;10.94

4x200 Relay

GIRLS

1. Harrisonburg;1:57.87

2. Spotswood;2:04.35

3. Eastern Mennonite;2:07.44

BOYS

1. Harrisonburg;1:36.34

2. Spotswood;1:39.22

3. Eastern Mennonite;1:42.94

4x400 Relay

GIRLS

1. Harrisonburg;4:24.75

2. Spotswood;4:32.61

BOYS

1. Spotswood;3:45.73

2. Broadway;3:58.44

3. Harrisonburg;4:00.74

4x800 Relay

GIRLS

1. Harrisonburg;10:29.84

2. Spotswood;10:38.64

3. Turner Ashby;11:21.37

BOYS

1. Spotswood;8:59.85

2. East Rockingham;9:02.42

3. Harrisonburg;9:05.34

Name;School;Grade;Result

Long Jump

GIRLS

1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;15-03.75

2. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-03.50

3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;14-06.00

4. Olivia King;HHS;12;14-04.50

5. Jolie Sallah;HHS;11;13-11.50

6. Azara Frias;SHS;10;13-02.75

BOYS

1. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;19-07.00

2. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;18-10.50

3. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;18-05.00

4. Keenan Glago;HHS;12;18-01.25

5. Kris Kim;SHS;10;17-10.00

6. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;17-06.00

Triple Jump

GIRLS

1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;31-11.50

2. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;31-08.00

3. Jolie Sallah;HHS;11;31-01.50

4. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;30-08.00

BOYS

1. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;42-06.00

2. Jack Parlee SHS;10;40-02.25

3. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;37-04.00

4. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;34-10.50

5. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;34-10.00

6. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;34-09.50

High Jump

GIRLS

1. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-02.00

2. Margo Fox;ERHs;12;4-10.00

2. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00

4. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-06.00

4. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;4-06.00

6. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;4-04.00

BOYS

1. Luke Garber;BHS;12;5-10.00

1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-10.00

3. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;5-06.00

4. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;5-02.00

5. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;5-00.00

6. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;4-10.00

6. Silas Spears;HHS;11;4-10.00

Pole Vault

BOYS

1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;11-06.00

2. Austin Casarrubius;TAHS;11;10-00.00

3. Caleb Beck;BHS;11;8-00.50

4. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-00.50

Shot Put

GIRLS

1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;31-11.00

2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-02.25

3. Ely Rogers;TAHS;9;28-11.50

4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;26-07.00

5. Marelyn Rivera-Rivas;HHS;12;24-11.05

6. Rebecca Fierro;TAHS;9;22-02.00

BOYS

1. Casper Rao;BHS;12;40-06.25

2. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;35-03.50

3. Gio Portillo;HHS;10;35-00.50

4. Marshall Rao;BHS;12;34-07.00

5. Ryan Duncan;SHS;12;33-04.50

6. Arjun Kunver;HHS;12;32-04.50

NOTE: This week's rankings are for competitions through Jan. 15.

