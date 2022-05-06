TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
100
GIRLS
1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;12.83
2. Madison Doss;SHS;9;13.18
3. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;13.54
4. Armonie Jefferson;ERHS;11;13.74
5. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;13.77
6. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;14.17
6. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;14.17
BOYS
1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;11.04
2. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;11.10
3. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;11.13
4. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;11.40
5. Jayden Hicks;ERHs;12;11.56
6. Justen Spence;TAHS;10;11.58
200
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;27.09
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;27.32
3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;27.71
4. Olivia King;HHS;12;28.22
5. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;29.60
6. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;29.61
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;22.66
2. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;23.12
3. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;23.21
4. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;23.84
5. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;23.88
6. Xavier Williams;HHS;10;24.00
400
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;1:02.47
2. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:02.50
3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;1:03.11
4. Olivia King;HHS;12;1:03.41
5. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;1:06.72
6. Ella Sanders;TAHS;11;1:06.88
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;50.73
2. Josiah Wickline;HHS;9;52.78
3. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;52.98
4. Joseph Kerr;BHS;11;53.09
5. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;54.49
6. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;54.53
800
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;2:25.28
2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;2:30.61
3. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;2:31.63
4. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;2:33.74
5. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;2:34.20
6. Lena Blagg;HHS;10;2:38.72
BOYS
1. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;2:04.99
2. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;2:08.86
2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;2:09.54
4. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:10.19
5. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;2:10.47
6. Adam Rhodes;EMS;9;2:11.48
1600
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:23.35
2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:34.72
3. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:35.41
4. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:35.52
5. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;5:37.07
6. Lena Blagg;HHS;10;5:52.74
BOYS
1. George Austin III;ERHS;12;4:36.70
2. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;4:37.70
3. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;4:39.29
4. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;4:50.98
5. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;4:58.43
6. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;4:59.33
3200
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:35.73
2. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;11:54.06
3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;11:54.13
4. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:10.35
5. Magdalena Lantz-Trissell;TAHS;9;12:46.74
6. Erin Loker;EMS;10;13:16.20
BOYS
1. George Austin III;ERHS;12;9:53.74
2. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;10:02.69
3. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;10:50.76
4. Peyton Kenee;SHS;9;10:55.11
5. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;12;11:09.48
6. Eiler Yancey;ERHS;10;11:13.35
100/110 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;18.42
2. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;20.30
3. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;20.73
3. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;20.74
4. Emelia Ritchie;EMS;9;20.74
6. Shanna Robertson;ERHS;9;21.34
BOYS
1. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;16.72
2. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;17.16
3. Joey Amlacher;TAHS;10;17.77
4. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;19.70
5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;19.93
6. Aiden Gilette;TAHS;10;20.30
300 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;54.15
2. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;55.98
3. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;57.51
4. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;58.37
5. Shanna Robertson;ERHS;9;59.43
6. Natalie Flora;BHS;9;59.56
BOYS
1. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;43.83
2. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;43.89
3. Adam Harmes;TAHS;12;45.84
4. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;46.65
5. Aiden Gilette;TAHS;10;47.68
6. JJ Engle;HHS;10;47.72
School;Result
4x100 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;53.27
2. Turner Ashby;54.67
3. Eastern Mennonite;56.64
BOYS
1. Turner Ashby;44.71
2. Harrisonburg;45.20
6. Broadway;45.41
4x400 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;4:27.10
2. Spotswood;4:34.91
3. Broadway;4:38.14
BOYS
1. Broadway;3:34.09
2. Harrisonburg;3:40.39
2. Spotswood;3:41.10
4x800 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;10:22.50
2. Turner Ashby;10:53.45
3. East Rockingham;11:41.85
BOYS
1. Spotswood;8:36.13
2. Harrisonburg;8:39.41
3. Eastern Mennonite;8:44.69
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;17-07.50
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;16-11.50
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;16-07.00
4. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;15-10.00
5. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-05.25
6. Azari Frias;SHS;10;14-11.00
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;20-10.00
2. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;20-07.75
3. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;20-03.50
4. Xavia Brown;ERHS;9;19-00.25
5. Jonathan Harding;SHS;10;18-11.50
6. Isaiah Campbell;EMS;9;18-10.00
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;36-06.00
2. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;34-05.00
3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;33-04.00
4. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;31-07.50
5. Anna McCoy;TAHS;11;29-10.75
6. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;27-08.00
BOYS
1. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;43-07.00
2. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;41-09.00
3. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;40-07.50
4. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;39-10.25
5. Troy Ostlund;TAHS;9;37-04.25
6. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;36-08.25
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Raevin Washington;TAHS;10;5-03.00
2. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-02.00
3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;5-00.00
4. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;4-10.00
4. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00
6. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-08.00
BOYS
1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;6-02.00
1. Xavier Williams;HHS;10;6-02.00
3. Luke Garber;BHS;11;5-11.00
4. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;5-08.00
4. Kris Walker Rodriguez;HHS;11;5-08.00
6. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;5-06.00
Pole Vault
GIRLS
1. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;7-00.00
2. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;6-06.00
3. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;6-00.00
3. Corrin McCoy;ERHS;9;6-00.00
3. Dial Navarro;SHS;11;6-00.00
3. Ella Tatro;TAHS;10;6-00.00
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;12-06.00
2. Austin Casarrubius;TAHS;11;10-06.00
3. Homer Doughty;TAHS;10;9-00.00
3. Wyatt Haskell;TAHS;10;9-00.00
5. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-06.00
5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;8;8-06.00
5. Gavin Miller;SHS;12;8-06.00
Discus
GIRLS
1. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;108-03.00
2. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;98-00.00
3. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;88-08.00
3. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;82-11.00
5. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;74-10.00
6. Esmerali Villa Mateo;ERHS;12;68-07.50
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;164-09.00
2. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;120-03.00
3. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;116-11.00
4. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;115-04.00
5. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;111-00.00
6. Ryder Post;BHS;10;108-00.50
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;33-05.50
2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-06.50
3. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;30-09.00
4. Margo Fox;ERHS;29-10.00
5. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;28-08.00
6. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;27-07.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;51-06.50
2. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;46-00.00
3. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;43-08.50
4. Christian Meixner;EMS;10;40-06.50
5. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;39-09.00
6. Casper Rao;BHS;12;39-04.00
