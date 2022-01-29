TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
55
GIRLS
1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;7.83
2. Mia Beauzieux;HHS;11;7.84
3. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;8.05
4. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;8.08
5. Addison Fornadel;HHS;10;8.33
6. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;8.40
BOYS
1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;6.84
2. Sam Shickel;TAHS;12;6.87
3. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;6.89
4. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;6.94
5. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;6.95
6. Cadrian Rodgers-Davis;HHS;10;7.09
300
GIRLS
1. Olivia King;HHS;12;44.98
2. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;46.90
3. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;47.74
4. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;48.25
5. Abby Fornadel;HHS;12;49.16
6. Addison Fornadel;HHS;10;49.53
BOYS
1. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;37.84
2. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;38.66
3. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;38.81
4. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;39.53
5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;39.73
6. Cadrian Rodgers-Davis;HHS;10;39.86
500
GIRLS
1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:26.14
2. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;1:28.74
3. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:30.25
4. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;1:33.45
5. Shea Spears;HHS;9;1:35.92
6. Abby Vance;HHS;10;1:36.02
BOYS
1. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;1:12.08
2. Kasey McClure SHS;11;1:13.11
3. Ryley Tinnell;BHS;10;1:13.27
4. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;1:14.30
5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;1:16.74
6. Lewis Slater;BHS;12;1:16.94
1000
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;3:14.62
2. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;3:17.85
3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;3:22.44
4. Clare Kiwan;HHS;10;3:25.03
5. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;3:28.36
6. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;3:28.54
BOYS
1. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;2:39.54
2. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:53.92
3. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;2:57.27
4. Ian Heeringa;SHS;12;2:59.30
5. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;2:59.83
6. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;3:01.61
1600
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:16.93
2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:31.38
3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;5:33.63
4. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:48.82
5. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:49.08
6. Clare Kirwan;HHS;10;5:50.78
BOYS
1. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;4:44.67
2. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;4:48.63
3. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;4:50.12
4. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;4:55.62
5. Christian Souders;TAHS;10;4:56.91
6. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;4:59.55
3200
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:25.79
2. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:27.74
3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;12:43.59
4. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;12:43.68
5. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;TAHS;9;13:09.31
BOYS
1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;9:54.78
2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;10:18.23
3. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;10:58.73
4. Patrick Stapleton;ERHs;12;10:58.78
5. Liam Wightman;HHS;11;11:20.46
6. Christian Souders;TAHS;10:11:20.56
55 Hurdles
BOYS
School;Results
1. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;10.94
4x200 Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;1:57.87
2. Turner Ashby;2:03.13
3. Spotswood;2:04.35
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;1:36.34
2. Spotswood;1:39.22
3. Eastern Mennonite;1:42.94
4x400 Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;4:24.75
2. Spotswood;4:32.61
3. Turner Ashby;5:02.84
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;3:44.25
2. Spotswood;3:45.73
3. Broadway;3:58.44
4x800 Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;10:29.84
2. Spotswood;10:38.64
3. Turner Ashby;11:21.37
BOYS
1. Spotswood;8:59.85
2. East Rockingham;9:02.42
3. Harrisonburg;9:05.34
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;15-10.00
2. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-04.50
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;14-06.00
4. Olivia King;HHS;12;14-04.50
5. Jolie Sallah;HHS;11;13-11.50
6. Azara Frias;SHS;10;13-02.75
BOYS
1. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;19-07.00
2. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;18-10.50
3. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;18-05.00
4. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;18-02.50
5. Keenan Glago;HHS;12;18-01.25
6. Kris Kim;SHS;10;17-10.00
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;33-05.00
2. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;31-08.00
3. Jolie Sallah;HHS;11;31-01.50
4. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;30-08.00
BOYS
1. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;42-06.00
2. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;40-02.50
2. Jack Parlee SHS;10;40-02.25
4. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;38-11.50
5. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;37-04.00
6. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;34-10.50
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-02.00
2. Margo Fox;ERHs;12;4-10.00
2. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00
4. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;4-08.00
5. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-06.00
6. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;4-04.00
BOYS
1. Luke Garber;BHS;12;5-10.00
1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-10.00
3. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;5-06.00
4. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;5-02.00
5. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;5-00.00
6. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;4-10.00
6. Silas Spears;HHS;11;4-10.00
Pole Vault
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;11-06.00
2. Austin Casarrubius;TAHS;11;10-00.00
3. Caleb Beck;BHS;11;8-00.50
3. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-00.50
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;31-11.00
2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-02.25
3. Ely Rogers;TAHS;9;28-11.50
4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;26-07.00
5. Marelyn Rivera-Rivas;HHS;12;24-11.05
6. Rebecca Fierro;TAHS;9;22-02.00
BOYS
1. Casper Rao;BHS;12;43-02.00
2. Marshall Rao;BHS;12;36-05.00
3. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;35-03.50
4. Gio Portillo;HHS;10;35-03.00
5. Ryan Duncan;SHS;12;33-04.50
6. Arjun Kunver;HHS;12;32-04.50
NOTE: This week's rankings are for competitions through Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.