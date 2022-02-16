TRACK TOPPERS

TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY

Name;School;Grade;Result

55

GIRLS

1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;7.83

2. Mia Beauzieux;HHS;11;7.84

3. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;7.90

4. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;8.08

5. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;8.15

6. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;8.28

BOYS

1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;6.76

2. Sam Shickel;TAHS;12;6.80

3. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;6.89

4. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;6.94

5. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;6.95

6. Cadrian Rodgers-Davis;HHS;10;6.99

300

GIRLS

1. Olivia King;HHS;12;44.98

2. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;46.36

3. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;46.90

3. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;47.74

5. Abby Fornadel;HHS;12;49.16

6. Bri Showalter;EMS;9;49.36

BOYS

1. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;37.84

2. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;38.41

3. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;38.48

4. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;39.26

5. Carter Atkins;SHS;12;39.66

6. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;39.73

500

GIRLS

1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:24.72

2. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:28.20

3. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;1:28.74

4. Nicole Syptak;SHS;10;1:30.97

5. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;1:33.45

6. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;1:35.19

BOYS

1. Tyler Miller;HHS;9;1:10.87

2. Ryley Tinnell;BHS;11;1:11.41

3. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;1:11.55

4. Kasey McClure SHS;11;1:13.11

5. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;1:14.30

6. Lewis Slater;BHS;12;1:16.94

1000

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;3:14.62

2. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;3:17.85

3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;3:22.44

4. Clare Kiwan;HHS;10;3:25.03

5. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;3:28.36

6. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;3:28.54

BOYS

1. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;2:39.54

2. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:53.92

3. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;2:57.27

4. Ian Heeringa;SHS;12;2:57.78

5. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;3:01.61

6. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;2:59.83

1600

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:16.93

2. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;5:30.99

2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:31.38

4. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:48.82

5. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:49.08

6. Clare Kirwan;HHS;10;5:50.78

BOYS

1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;4:44.50

2. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;4:44.67

3. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;4:48.63

4. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;4:55.62

5. Christian Souders;TAHS;10;4:56.91

6. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;4:59.34

3200

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:25.79

2. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:27.74

3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;12:39.61

4. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;12:39.64

5. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;TAHS;9;13:09.31

BOYS

1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;9:54.78

2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;10:18.23

3. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;10:58.73

4. Patrick Stapleton;ERHs;12;10:58.78

5. Liam Wightman;HHS;11;11:20.46

6. Christian Souders;TAHS;10:11:20.56

55 Hurdles

GIRLS

1. Mia Beauzieux;HHS;11;10.15

BOYS

1. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;10.94

School;Results

4x200 Relay

GIRLS

1. Turner Ashby;1:57.37

2. Harrisonburg;1:57.87

3. Spotswood;2:04.35

BOYS

1. Harrisonburg;1:34.31

2. Spotswood;1:39.22

3. Broadway;1:40.84

4x400 Relay

GIRLS

1. Harrisonburg;4:24.75

2. Spotswood;4:32.61

3. Turner Ashby;5:01.39

BOYS

1. Harrisonburg;3:39.63

2. Spotswood;3:45.73

3. Broadway;3:53.02

4x800 Relay

GIRLS

1. Harrisonburg;10:22.60

2. Spotswood;10:38.64

3. Turner Ashby;11:21.37

BOYS

1. Spotswood;8:59.85

2. East Rockingham;9:02.42

3. Harrisonburg;9:05.34

Name;School;Grade;Result

Long Jump

GIRLS

1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;16-07.50

2. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-10.50

3. Azari Frias;SHS;10;14-09.75

4. Sydney Lyons;TAHS;12;14-09.50

5. Jolie Sallah;HHS;11;14-07.25

6. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;14-06.00

BOYS

1. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;20-03.00

2. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;19-09.50

3. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;19-07.00

4. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;19-00.00

5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;18-05.00

6. Keenan Glago;HHS;12;18-01.25

Triple Jump

GIRLS

1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;33-05.00

2. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;31-08.00

3. Jolie Sallah;HHS;11;31-01.50

4. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;30-08.00

BOYS

1. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;42-06.75

2. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;42-02.25

3. Jack Parlee SHS;10;40-02.25

4. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;40-08.00

5. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;37-07.50

6. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;36-08.25

High Jump

GIRLS

1. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-02.00

2. Margo Fox;ERHs;12;4-10.00

2. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00

4. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;4-08.00

5. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-06.00

6. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;4-04.00

BOYS

1. Luke Garber;BHS;12;5-10.00

1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-10.00

3. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;5-06.00

4. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;5-02.00

5. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;5-00.00

6. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;4-10.00

6. Silas Spears;HHS;11;4-10.00

Pole Vault

BOYS

1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;11-06.00

2. Austin Casarrubius;TAHS;11;10-00.00

3. Caleb Beck;BHS;11;8-00.50

3. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-00.50

Shot Put

GIRLS

1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;31-11.00

2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-04.00

3. Ely Rogers;TAHS;9;30-07.50

4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;26-07.00

5. Marelyn Rivera-Rivas;HHS;12;24-11.05

6. Yar Al Sindi;HHS;11;22-05.75

BOYS

1. Casper Rao;BHS;12;43-02.00

2. Marshall Rao;BHS;12;36-05.00

3. Gio Portillo;HHS;10;35-08.25

4. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;35-03.50

5. Ryan Duncan;SHS;12;33-04.50

6. Arjun Kunver;HHS;12;32-04.50

NOTE: This week's rankings are for competitions through Feb. 5.

