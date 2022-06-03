TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
100
GIRLS
1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;12.83
2. Madison Doss;SHS;9;12.91
3. Armonie Jefferson;ERHS;11;13.14
4. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;13.38
5. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;13.74
6. Josephine Robertson;SHS;10;13.77
BOYS
1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;11.04
2. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;11.10
3. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;11.13
4. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;11.40
5. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;11.56
6. Justen Spence;TAHS;10;11.58
200
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;26.86
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;26.90
3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;27.60
4. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;27.96
5. Armonie Jefferson;ERHS;11;28.10
6. Olivia King;HHS;12;28.22
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;22.66
2. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;23.12
3. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;23.21
4. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;23.62
5. Jalin Quintanilla;TAHS;12;23.66
6. Joseph Kerr;BHS;11;23.86
400
GIRLS
1. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;1:01.06
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;1:01.72
2. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:02.36
4. Olivia King;HHS;12;1:03.41
5. Savanah Fox;BHS;11;1:06.09
6. Ella Sanders;TAHS;11;1:06.68
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;49.97
2. Josiah Wickline;HHS;9;51.78
3. Joseph Kerr;BHS;11;52.19
4. Joey Amlacher;TAHS;10;52.26
5. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;52.98
5. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;53.68
800
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;2:25.28
2. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;2:26.88
3. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;2:27.67
4. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;2:30.88
5. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;2:34.20
6. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;2:34.47
BOYS
1. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;1:59.98
2. Jedrek Sneary;EMS;9;2:04.82
3. George Austin III;ERHS;12;2:06.35
4. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;2:06.43
5. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;2:07.35
5. Ryley Tinnell;BHS;11;2:08.60
1600
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:23.35
2. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;5:31.12
3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:33.09
4. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:33.24
5. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:34.72
6. Lena Blagg;HHS;10;5:52.74
BOYS
1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;4:31.17
2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;4:36.33
3. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;4:37.70
4. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;4:47.24
5. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;4:48.06
6. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;4:49.02
3200
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:35.73
2. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;11:40.60
3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;11:40.79
4. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;11:47.18
5. Magdalena Lantz-Trissell;TAHS;9;12:36.08
6. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;12:45.92
BOYS
1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;9:48.91
2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;9:53.74
3. Peyton Kenee;SHS;9;10:28.04
4. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;10:44.33
5. Kenneth Salmeron;SHS;10;10:54.60
6. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;12;10:55.76
100/110 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;17.30
2. Shanna Robertson;ERHS;9;19.67
3. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;20.05
4. Emelia Ritchie;EMS;9;20.14
4. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;20.14
6. Mia Flory;TAHS;10;20.47
BOYS
1. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;16.35
2. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;16.67
3. Joey Amlacher;TAHS;10;17.18
4. Jake Dibb;ERHS;9;19.12
5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;19.15
6. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;19.70
300 Meter Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;47.81
2. Jadyn Carter;HHS;11;52.19
3. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;54.16
4. Emelia Ritchie;EMS;9;55.25
5. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;56.75
6. Lizzie Gotay;HHS;11;57.91
BOYS
1. Jadon Burgess;HHS;11;43.83
2. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;43.89
3. Adam Harmes;TAHS;12;44.27
4. JJ Engle;HHS;10;45.46
5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;46.11
6. Ole Galgano;SHS;12;46.65
School;Result
4x100 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;53.27
2. Turner Ashby;54.67
3. Eastern Mennonite;55.69
BOYS
1. Turner Ashby;43.99
2. Harrisonburg;45.20
3. Spotswood;45.33
4x400 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;4:23.40
2. Broadway;4:33.01
3. Spotswood;4:34.91
BOYS
1. Broadway;3:28.22
2. Harrisonburg;3:35.50
3. Spotswood;3:37.37
4x800 Meter Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;10:15.25
2. Harrisonburg;10:15.89
3. Turner Ashby;10:43.53
BOYS
1. Spotswood;8:36.13
2. Eastern Mennonite;8:36.18
3. Harrisonburg;8:39.41
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;17-07.50
2. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;17-03.75
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;16-07.00
4. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;16-01.00
5. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-09.75
6. Armonie Jefferson;ERHS;11;15-03.00
BOYS
1. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago;BHS;11;20-10.00
2. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;20-07.75
3. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;20-03.50
4. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;19-08.00
5. Xavia Brown;ERHS;9;19-07.00
6. Jonathan Harding;SHS;10;19-02.50
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Madison Doss;SHS;9;37-10.50
2. Adara Fox;TAHS;10;34-09.00
3. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;33-04.00
4. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;33-00.25
5. Anna McCoy;TAHS;11;29-10.75
6. Addie Douglas;ERHS;9;29-02.00
BOYS
1. Shan Auguste;HHS;12;43-07.00
2. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;42-07.00
3. Jonathan Harding;SHS;10;40-10.00
4. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;40-07.50
5. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;39-10.25
6. Xavia Brown;ERHS;9;38-01.00
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-05.00
2. Raevin Washington;TAHS;10;5-04.00
3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;5-02.00
4. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;5-00.00
5. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00
5. Hannah Good;BHS;10;4-10.00
BOYS
1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;6-02.00
1. Xavier Williams;HHS;10;6-02.00
3. Luke Garber;BHS;11;5-11.00
4. Ian Garber;BHS;10;5-08.00
4. Jonathan Harding;SHS;10;5-08.00
4. Jayden Hicks;ERHS;12;5-08.00
4. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;5-08.00
4. Kris Walker Rodriguez;HHS;11;5-08.00
Pole Vault
GIRLS
1. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;8-00.00
2. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;7-00.00
2. Corrin McCoy;ERHS;9;7-00.00
2. Ella Tatro;TAHS;10;7-00.00
5. Peyton Downey;ERHS;12;6-06.00
5. Dial Navarro;SHS;11;6-06.00
5. Natalie Watts;BHS;11;6-06.00
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;12-06.00
2. Austin Casarrubius;TAHS;11;11-06.00
3. Cal Robertson;ERHS;11;10-06.00
4. Wyatt Haskell;TAHS;10;10-00.00
5. Jordan Ennis;BHS;9;9-06.00
5. Gavin Miller;SHS;12;9-06.00
Discus
GIRLS
1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;109-07.00
2. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;108-03.00
3. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;92-08.00
4. Lily Gatesman;BHS;11;89-08.00
5. Esmerali Villa Mateo;ERHS;12;83-00.00
6. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;74-10.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;164-09.00
2. Ryder Post;BHS;10;128-05.00
3. Cliff Garber;BHS;10;121-10.00
4. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;120-03.00
5. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;116-11.00
6. Blake Morris;ERHS;10;115-04.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;35-08.50
2. Maya Sarco;HHS;11;33-09.50
3. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-09.25
4. Brianna Morgan;ERHS;12;30-05.00
5. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;30-04.00
6. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;28-08.00
BOYS
1. Dillon Taylor;SHS;12;53-09.00
2. Christopher Wylie;ERHS;11;50-04.00
3. Joel Alvarado;HHS;11;44-03.00
4. Casper Rao;BHS;12;42-02.50
5. Fernando Cruz-Bonilla;SHS;11;41-07.00
6. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;40-08.50
