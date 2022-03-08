TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
55
GIRLS
1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;7.83
2. Mia Beauzieux;HHS;11;7.84
3. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;7.90
4. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;8.08
5. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;8.15
6. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;8.28
BOYS
1. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;6.76
2. Sam Shickel;TAHS;12;6.80
3. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;6.89
4. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;6.94
5. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;6.95
6. Cadrian Rodgers-Davis;HHS;10;6.99
300
GIRLS
1. Olivia King;HHS;12;44.98
2. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;46.36
3. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;46.90
3. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;47.74
5. Abby Fornadel;HHS;12;49.16
6. Bri Showalter;EMS;9;49.36
BOYS
1. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;37.84
2. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;38.41
3. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;38.48
4. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;39.26
5. Carter Atkins;SHS;12;39.66
6. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;39.73
500
GIRLS
1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:24.72
2. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:26.56
3. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;1:28.74
4. Nicole Syptak;SHS;10;1:30.97
5. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;1:33.45
6. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;1:34.66
BOYS
1. Tyler Miller;HHS;9;1:09.76
2. Ryley Tinnell;BHS;11;1:11.41
3. Dylan Burnette;HHS;12;1:11.55
4. Kasey McClure SHS;11;1:13.11
5. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;1:14.30
6. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;1:16.74
1000
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;3:14.62
2. Annie Poirot;HHS;10;3:17.85
3. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;3:18.93
4. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;3:22.44
5. Clare Kiwan;HHS;10;3:25.03
6. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;3:28.36
BOYS
1. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;2:39.54
2. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:53.92
3. CJ Hulleman;HHS;10;2:54.92
4. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;2:54.99
5. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;2:57.27
6. Ian Heeringa;SHS;12;2:57.78
1600
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;5:09.12
2. Kate Kirwan;HHS;12;5:28.18
3. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;5:30.99
4. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:48.82
5. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:49.08
6. Clare Kirwan;HHS;10;5:50.78
BOYS
1. George Austin III;ERHS;12;4:38.81
2. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;4:41.13
3. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;4:44.50
4. Calvin Hulleman;HHS;12;4:48.63
5. Matthew Rush;HHS;10;4:55.62
6. Christian Souders;TAHS;10;4:56.91
3200
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:25.79
2. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:10.67
3. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;12:13.78
4. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;12:13.87
5. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;TAHS;9;13:09.31
BOYS
1. Russell Kramer;SHS;11;9:54.78
2. George Austin III;ERHS;12;10:18.23
3. Brock Smith;ERHS;10;10:58.73
4. Patrick Stapleton;ERHs;12;10:58.78
5. Liam Wightman;HHS;11;11:20.46
6. Christian Souders;TAHS;10:11:20.56
55 Hurdles
GIRLS
1. Mia Beauzieux;HHS;11;10.15
BOYS
1. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;10.94
School;Results
4x200 Relay
GIRLS
1. Turner Ashby;1:57.37
2. Harrisonburg;1:57.87
3. Spotswood;2:04.35
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;1:34.31
2. Spotswood;1:39.22
3. Broadway;1:40.48
4x400 Relay
GIRLS
1. Harrisonburg;4:24.75
2. Spotswood;4:32.61
3. Turner Ashby;5:01.39
BOYS
1. Harrisonburg;3:35.18
2. Spotswood;3:44.22
3. Broadway;3:49.54
4x800 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;10:03.55
2. Harrisonburg;10:22.60
3. Turner Ashby;11:21.37
BOYS
1. Spotswood;8:37.89
2. East Rockingham;9:02.42
3. Harrisonburg;9:05.34
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Avrie Shifflett;TAHS;12;16-07.50
2. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-10.50
3. Margo Fox;ERHs;12;15-01.00
4. Azari Frias;SHS;10;14-09.75
5. Sydney Lyons;TAHS;12;14-09.50
6. Jolie Sallah;HHS;11;14-07.25
BOYS
1. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;20-03.00
2. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;19-10.75
3. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;19-09.50
4. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;19-07.00
5. Kalaib Gebrehaimanot;HHS;9;18-05.00
6. Kris Kim;SHS;10;18-02.50
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;33-05.00
2. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;31-08.00
3. Jolie Sallah;HHS;11;31-01.50
4. Sophia Yoder;HHS;12;30-08.00
BOYS
1. Shawn Auguste;HHS;12;42-07.50
2. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;42-06.75
3. Javante Chacon;HHS;12;40-11.00
3. Jack Parlee SHS;10;40-06.50
5. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;37-07.50
6. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;36-08.25
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Ella Somers;BHS;11;5-04.00
2. Margo Fox;ERHs;12;4-10.00
2. Haylee Smith;HHS;12;4-10.00
4. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;4-08.00
5. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-06.00
6. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;4-04.00
BOYS
1. Luke Garber;BHS;12;5-10.00
1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-10.00
3. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;5-06.00
4. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;5-02.00
5. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;5-00.00
6. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;4-10.00
6. Silas Spears;HHS;11;4-10.00
Pole Vault
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;11-09.00
2. Austin Casarrubius;TAHS;11;10-00.00
3. Kristian Beck;BHS;10;8-06.00
4. Caleb Beck;BHS;11;8-00.50
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;33-02.00
2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-04.00
3. Ely Rogers;TAHS;9;30-07.50
4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;26-07.00
5. Marelyn Rivera-Rivas;HHS;12;24-11.05
6. Yar Al Sindi;HHS;11;22-05.75
BOYS
1. Casper Rao;BHS;12;43-02.00
2. Marshall Rao;BHS;12;36-05.00
3. Gio Portillo;HHS;10;35-08.25
4. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;35-03.50
5. Ryan Duncan;SHS;12;33-04.50
6. Arjun Kunver;HHS;12;32-04.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.