TRACK TOPPERS

TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY

Name;School;Grade;Result

55

GIRLS

1. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;8.44

1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;8.44

3. Dial Navarro;SHS;11;8.72

4. Emelia Ritchie;EMS;9;8.74

5. Azari Frias;SHS;10;8.77

6. Lis Collazo;SHS;10;8.98

BOYS

1. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;7.54

2. Ezra Miller;EMS;12;7.64

2. Gabriel Wiley;ERHS;10;7.64

4. Cole Knicely;BHS;11;7.74

4. Anthony Pataki;ERHS;10.7.74

6. Zach Davis;ERHs;12;7.84

300

GIRLS

1. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;49.24

2. Ella Sanders;TAHS;11;50.44

3. Anna Stasyuk;TAHS;9;51.54

4. Aliza Lokey;BHS;12;53.14

5. Maggie Olah;TAHS;9;53.34

6. Dial Navarro;SHS;11;53.42

BOYS

1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;41.04

2. Kris Kim;SHS;10;41.10

3. Gabriel Wiley;ERHS;10;41.34

4. Joseph Kerr;BHS;11;41.74

5. Steve Kim;EMS;11;42.04

6. Logan Simmons;BHS;10;44.14

500

GIRLS

1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:26.14

2. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;1:32.27

3. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:33.24

4. Nicole Syptak;SHS;10;1:36.20

5. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;1:41.87

6. Naomi Mercer;ERHS;10;1:59.34

BOYS

1. Kasey McClure SHS;11;1:13.31

2. Lewis Slater;BHS;12;1:16.94

3. Yafet Kflom;SHS;10;1:24.00

4. Jude Randall;ERHS;9;1:24.54

5. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;1:25.44

6. Ryan Mongold;ERHS;9;1:35.34

1000

GIRLS

1. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;3:34.75

2. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;3:36.74

BOYS

1. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:53.98

2. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;2:59.83

3. Ian Heeringa;SHS;12;3:03.86

4. Adam Rhodes;EMS;9;3:05.44

5. Ricky Castaneda;EMS;12;3:06.94

6. Kenneth Salmeron;SHS;10;3:10.96

1600

GIRLS

1. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:48.82

2. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:49.08

3. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;TAHS;9;6:05.94

4. Audrey Anderson;TAHS;12;6:31.84

5. Jesela Cooper;ERHS;11;6:34.84

BOYS

1. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;5:00.94

2. Christian Souders;TAHS;10;5:06.14

3. Jacob Dean;ERHS;10;5:21.84

4. Nate Smallwood;SHS;9;5:29.44

5. Jayden Kerr;BHS;11;5:35.94

6. Peyton Kenee;SHS;9;5:37.77

3200

GIRLS

1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:34.60

2. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:51.24

BOYS

1. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;12;11:04.04

2. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;11:27.04

3. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;11.44.14

4. Asher Ryan;BHS;9;12:03.44

55 Hurdles

BOYS

School;Results

1. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;10.94

4x200 Relay

GIRLS

1. Eastern Mennonite;2:07.44

2. East Rockingham;2:09.24

BOYS

1. Spotswood;1:42.11

2. Eastern Mennonite;1:42.94

3. East Rockingham;1:49.24

4x400 Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;4:52.48

BOYS

1. Spotswood;3:49.21

2. Broadway;3:58.44

4x800 Relay

GIRLS

1. Spotswood;11:00.9

BOYS

1. Spotswood;9:07.28

2. Broadway;9:22.44

Name;School;Grade;Result

Long Jump

GIRLS

1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-02.00

2. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;14-06.00

3. Azari Frias;SHS;10;12-10.50

BOYS

1. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;19-06.50

2. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;17-03.00

Triple Jump

GIRLS

1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;31-08.00

BOYS

1. Jack Parlee SHS;10;38-05.00

2. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;35-10.00

3. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;34-10.00

4. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;34-09.50

High Jump

GIRLS

1. Ella Somers;BHS;11;4-10.00

2. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-06.00

3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;4-04.00

4. Katelyn Lough;TAHS;11;4-00.00

5. Jessie Brumfield;TAHS;10;3-10.00

BOYS

1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-10.00

2. Luke Garber;BHS;12;5-06.00

3. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;5-00.00

4. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;4-10.00

4. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;4-10.00

6. Tyler Moyers;BHS;11;4-06.00

Shot Put

GIRLS

1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;31-10.00

2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-00.00

3. Ely Rogers;TAHS;9;26-03.00

4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;25-07.00

5. Rebecca Fierro;TAHS;9;22-02.00

6. Halla Baugher;TAHS;10;21-06.00

BOYS

1. Casper Rao;BHS;12;34-09.00

2. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;33-09.00

3. Ryan Duncan;SHS;12;32-00.50

4. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;31-03.00

5. Jacob Holland;TAHS;9;25-02.00

6. Maxim Sanson;SHS;10;24-00.00

