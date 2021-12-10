TRACK TOPPERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD PERFORMANCES IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Result
55
GIRLS
1. Aurora Burner;EMS;10;8.44
1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;8.44
3. Dial Navarro;SHS;11;8.72
4. Emelia Ritchie;EMS;9;8.74
5. Azari Frias;SHS;10;8.77
6. Lis Collazo;SHS;10;8.98
BOYS
1. Tristin Goins;BHS;11;7.54
2. Ezra Miller;EMS;12;7.64
2. Gabriel Wiley;ERHS;10;7.64
4. Cole Knicely;BHS;11;7.74
4. Anthony Pataki;ERHS;10.7.74
6. Zach Davis;ERHs;12;7.84
300
GIRLS
1. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;49.24
2. Ella Sanders;TAHS;11;50.44
3. Anna Stasyuk;TAHS;9;51.54
4. Aliza Lokey;BHS;12;53.14
5. Maggie Olah;TAHS;9;53.34
6. Dial Navarro;SHS;11;53.42
BOYS
1. Walker Knicely;BHS;11;41.04
2. Kris Kim;SHS;10;41.10
3. Gabriel Wiley;ERHS;10;41.34
4. Joseph Kerr;BHS;11;41.74
5. Steve Kim;EMS;11;42.04
6. Logan Simmons;BHS;10;44.14
500
GIRLS
1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;1:26.14
2. Ashley Altizer;SHS;12;1:32.27
3. Mia Ryan;BHS;12;1:33.24
4. Nicole Syptak;SHS;10;1:36.20
5. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;1:41.87
6. Naomi Mercer;ERHS;10;1:59.34
BOYS
1. Kasey McClure SHS;11;1:13.31
2. Lewis Slater;BHS;12;1:16.94
3. Yafet Kflom;SHS;10;1:24.00
4. Jude Randall;ERHS;9;1:24.54
5. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;1:25.44
6. Ryan Mongold;ERHS;9;1:35.34
1000
GIRLS
1. Kate Ruebke;SHS;10;3:34.75
2. Josephine Brumfield;TAHS;12;3:36.74
BOYS
1. Dylan Lam;SHS;12;2:53.98
2. Jack Parlee;SHS;10;2:59.83
3. Ian Heeringa;SHS;12;3:03.86
4. Adam Rhodes;EMS;9;3:05.44
5. Ricky Castaneda;EMS;12;3:06.94
6. Kenneth Salmeron;SHS;10;3:10.96
1600
GIRLS
1. Marika Dickel;SHS;9;5:48.82
2. Ashland Dickel;SHS;9;5:49.08
3. Magdalena Lantz-Trissel;TAHS;9;6:05.94
4. Audrey Anderson;TAHS;12;6:31.84
5. Jesela Cooper;ERHS;11;6:34.84
BOYS
1. Jakob Gerlach;EMS;11;5:00.94
2. Christian Souders;TAHS;10;5:06.14
3. Jacob Dean;ERHS;10;5:21.84
4. Nate Smallwood;SHS;9;5:29.44
5. Jayden Kerr;BHS;11;5:35.94
6. Peyton Kenee;SHS;9;5:37.77
3200
GIRLS
1. Taylor Myers;SHS;10;11:34.60
2. Rachel Craun;TAHS;12;12:51.24
BOYS
1. Patrick Stapleton;ERHS;12;11:04.04
2. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;11:27.04
3. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;11.44.14
4. Asher Ryan;BHS;9;12:03.44
55 Hurdles
BOYS
School;Results
1. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;10.94
4x200 Relay
GIRLS
1. Eastern Mennonite;2:07.44
2. East Rockingham;2:09.24
BOYS
1. Spotswood;1:42.11
2. Eastern Mennonite;1:42.94
3. East Rockingham;1:49.24
4x400 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;4:52.48
BOYS
1. Spotswood;3:49.21
2. Broadway;3:58.44
4x800 Relay
GIRLS
1. Spotswood;11:00.9
BOYS
1. Spotswood;9:07.28
2. Broadway;9:22.44
Name;School;Grade;Result
Long Jump
GIRLS
1. Makenzie Cyzick;TAHS;12;15-02.00
2. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;14-06.00
3. Azari Frias;SHS;10;12-10.50
BOYS
1. Sam Briggs;TAHS;10;19-06.50
2. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;17-03.00
Triple Jump
GIRLS
1. Taylor Driver;BHS;10;31-08.00
BOYS
1. Jack Parlee SHS;10;38-05.00
2. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;35-10.00
3. Luke Nelson;BHS;12;34-10.00
4. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;34-09.50
High Jump
GIRLS
1. Ella Somers;BHS;11;4-10.00
2. Anna Dabaghyan;SHS;11;4-06.00
3. Margo Fox;ERHS;12;4-04.00
4. Katelyn Lough;TAHS;11;4-00.00
5. Jessie Brumfield;TAHS;10;3-10.00
BOYS
1. Conner Mackey;SHS;12;5-10.00
2. Luke Garber;BHS;12;5-06.00
3. Drew Teter;TAHS;11;5-00.00
4. Michael Basinger;BHS;12;4-10.00
4. Hayden Fox;ERHS;9;4-10.00
6. Tyler Moyers;BHS;11;4-06.00
Shot Put
GIRLS
1. Emily Washington;ERHS;11;31-10.00
2. Katie Miller;TAHS;10;31-00.00
3. Ely Rogers;TAHS;9;26-03.00
4. Briana Pastrana;TAHS;9;25-07.00
5. Rebecca Fierro;TAHS;9;22-02.00
6. Halla Baugher;TAHS;10;21-06.00
BOYS
1. Casper Rao;BHS;12;34-09.00
2. Herschel Hoffeditz;BHS;10;33-09.00
3. Ryan Duncan;SHS;12;32-00.50
4. Scott Showalter;BHS;12;31-03.00
5. Jacob Holland;TAHS;9;25-02.00
6. Maxim Sanson;SHS;10;24-00.00
