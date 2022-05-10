TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Spotswood at Page County, 5 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View at Rebel Park in New Market, 6 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Luray at Rappahannock County, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Page County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Bull Run District Doubles Tournament at East Rockingham, 1 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Bull Run District Doubles Tournament at New Market Town Park, 1 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
