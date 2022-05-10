TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Spotswood at Page County, 5 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham vs. Mountain View at Rebel Park in New Market, 6 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Luray at Rappahannock County, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Page County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Bull Run District Doubles Tournament at East Rockingham, 1 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Bull Run District Doubles Tournament at New Market Town Park, 1 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

