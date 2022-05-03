TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 7 p.m.
Alleghany County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
ODAC Quarterfinals
Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Clarke County vs. Page County at New Market Town Park, 4:30 p.m.
