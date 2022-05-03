TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.

Page County at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Luray, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Luray, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Page County, 7 p.m.

Alleghany County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Luray, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5 p.m.

Page County at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

ODAC Quarterfinals

Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Clarke County vs. Page County at New Market Town Park, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.