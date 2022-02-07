TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Shenandoah Valley Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
