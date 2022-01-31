TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Wakefield at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Valley District championships at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Fort Defiance, Staunton, Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.

