TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Wakefield at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Valley District championships at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Fort Defiance, Staunton, Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.
