TODAY
GOLF
High School
Broadway, Central, Luray vs. Strasburg at Blue Ridge Shadows, 4 p.m.
Clarke County, Madison County vs. Rappahannock County at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Tandem Friends at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Hollins at Bridgewater, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Stuart Hall, 5 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 6:45 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at William Monroe, 7:15 p.m.
Central at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Page County at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.