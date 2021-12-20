TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Morgan State, 5 p.m.
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
