TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
East Hardy at Pendleton County, 5:45 p.m.
Fork Union at Fishburne Military, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
James River at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Regents at Grace Christian, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Regents at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.
East Hardy at Pocahontas County, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at James River, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro vs. Eastern Mennonite at Eastern Mennonite University, 3 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Harrisonburg, Strasburg, Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro at Waynesboro YMCA, 5 p.m.
WRESTING
High School
Mountain View at Fishburne Military, 5:30 p.m.
