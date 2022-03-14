TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at James Madison, 4 p.m.

High School

Buffalo Gap at Luray, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Juniata at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Staunton at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.

High School

Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Davidson, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 4 p.m.

Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 4 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 4:30 p.m.

