TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at James Madison, 4 p.m.
High School
Buffalo Gap at Luray, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Juniata at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Staunton at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.
High School
Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Davidson, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 4 p.m.
Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 4 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.