TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Strasburg at Page County, 6 p.m.

Luray at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Page County, 7 p.m.

VISAA Division III Quarterfinals

Hampton Roads Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Strasburg at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Valley District Doubles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

High School Girls

Valley District Doubles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

Bull Run District Semifinals

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.

