TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 6 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 7 p.m.
VISAA Division III Quarterfinals
Hampton Roads Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Valley District Doubles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
High School Girls
Valley District Doubles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
Bull Run District Semifinals
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.
