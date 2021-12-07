TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Staunton, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Page County, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Luray at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Fort Defiance, Turner Ashby at Eastern Mennonite University, 4:30 p.m.
