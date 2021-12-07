TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Staunton, 7 p.m.

William Monroe at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Page County, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Luray at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Broadway, Fort Defiance, Turner Ashby at Eastern Mennonite University, 4:30 p.m.

