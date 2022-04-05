TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Page County at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College Women
James Madison at Ironwood Invitational in Greenville, N.C., TBD
Bridgewater at Historic Triangle Invitational in Williamsburg, TBD
SOCCER
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Page County at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Elon at James Madison, 1 p.m.
High School Boys
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
