TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Page County at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College Women

James Madison at Ironwood Invitational in Greenville, N.C., TBD

Bridgewater at Historic Triangle Invitational in Williamsburg, TBD

SOCCER

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Page County at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Elon at James Madison, 1 p.m.

High School Boys

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.