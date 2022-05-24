TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Bull Run District Quarterfinals
Central at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Mountain View at Page County, 6 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Bull Run District Quarterfinals
Page County at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 5 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Central, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Bull Run District Quarterfinals
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 5 p.m.
Mountain View at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 6 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 6 p.m.
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Bull Run District Quarterfinals
Strasburg at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
Madison County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Region 3C Singles Tournament at Heritage-Lynchburg, 10 a.m.
High School Girls
Region 3C Singles Tournament at Broadway, 10 a.m.
