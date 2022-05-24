TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Bull Run District Quarterfinals

Central at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at Page County, 6 p.m.

Luray at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Bull Run District Quarterfinals

Page County at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 5 p.m.

Luray at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Central, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls

Bull Run District Quarterfinals

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at Central, 5:30 p.m.

Madison County at Luray, 6 p.m.

Page County at Clarke County, 6 p.m.

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Bull Run District Quarterfinals

Strasburg at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

Madison County at Central, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Region 3C Singles Tournament at Heritage-Lynchburg, 10 a.m.

High School Girls

Region 3C Singles Tournament at Broadway, 10 a.m.

