TODAY

GOLF

High School

Central, Page County vs. Clarke County at Blue Ridge Shadows, 4 p.m.

Petersburg (W.Va), Strasburg vs. Moorefield at Valley View, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Grace Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Luray at Stuarts Draft, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.

Central at Sherando, 7:15 p.m.

Strasburg at Warren County, 7:15 p.m.

Clarke County at Skyline, 7:15 p.m.

