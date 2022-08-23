TODAY
GOLF
High School
Central, Page County vs. Clarke County at Blue Ridge Shadows, 4 p.m.
Petersburg (W.Va), Strasburg vs. Moorefield at Valley View, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Grace Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Luray at Stuarts Draft, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7:15 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.
Central at Sherando, 7:15 p.m.
Strasburg at Warren County, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Skyline, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.