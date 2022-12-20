TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Mountain View Chirstian, 5 p.m.

Charlottesville at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.

Staunton at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Rockbridge County at Alleghany County, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Harrisonburg, Riverheads vs. Rock Ridge at ION Training Facility and Arena, 10 a.m.

