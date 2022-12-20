TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Mountain View Chirstian, 5 p.m.
Charlottesville at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Rockbridge County at Alleghany County, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Harrisonburg, Riverheads vs. Rock Ridge at ION Training Facility and Arena, 10 a.m.
