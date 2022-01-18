TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison at Delaware, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Roanoke Catholic at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Luray at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
