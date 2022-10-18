TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 6 p.m.
High School
Buffalo Gap at Riverheads, 6 p.m.
North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
Petersburg at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.