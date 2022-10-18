TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 6 p.m.

High School

Buffalo Gap at Riverheads, 6 p.m.

North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.

Petersburg at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

Clarke County at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.